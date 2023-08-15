Over 1,200 Airbus plane engines are part of a global recall issued by Pratt & Whitney last month. The aerospace company fears that the recalled engines may be affected by microscopic cracks and contaminants that could lead to potential flight risks if left unchecked.

Announced on July 25, the global recall applies to P & W's Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines in the United States and Europe. These engines were built between 2015 and 2021 for the double-engine Airbus A320neo planes and are used by several popular airlines across the globe, including Hawaiian Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Wizz Air, and JetBlue Airways, among others.

The recalled GTF engines are feared to be affected by microscopic cracks (Image via Benoit Tessier / REUTERS)

Pratt & Whitney shared that the powdered metal used in the high-pressure turbine discs of the affected GTF engines may contain microscopic contaminants, which could lead to microscopic cracks.

The abrupt timing of the unexpected recall is making things difficult for several airlines that are already facing a busy summer travel season. The recall has further forced them to ground all affected Airbus planes and trim flight capacities.

All you need to know about Pratt & Whitney's engine recall

Pratt & Whitney is delivering concerning news for the eighth year in a row as it announces the recall of over 1,200 Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines. Built for the double-engined Airbus A320neo planes, the affected engines are feared to contain microscopic cracks that may have been caused due to the usage of contaminated powdered metal during the production process.

Most of the Airbus Planes across Europe and the United States affected by this engine problem are being grounded as the recalled engines need to be removed from the planes for inspection. Pratt & Whitney believes that the inspections may take over two months, but has also announced that only 200 of the 1,200 recalled engines need to be inspected for the problem by September 2023, while the others can be inspected by 2024.

As per reports from Reuters, the recall is severely affecting several airlines, including Wizz Air, which had to ground over 12 of its Airbuses. The Hungarian airline serving Europe is forced to have its staff overwork as it scrapes its flights following maintenance issues linked to the engine recall.

Spirit Airlines, on the other hand, is experiencing a significant hit to its revenue following the recall that has forced it to ground at least seven Airbuses.

Engine-related issues, lack of new planes, and shortage of crucial workforce, including air traffic controllers and pilots, have been affecting operations for several carriers and airlines across the globe for the last few years.

Though it has not been announced how the Pratt & Whitney engine recall may affect passengers in the United States and Europe, commuters may have to brace for unexpected delays and flight cancellations. If the numbers from the major carriers are to be believed, the recall may have some serious effect on both the current summer travel season and the upcoming holiday season.