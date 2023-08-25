Inmar Supply Chain recalls several FDA-regulated products stored in its Texas facility

Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, LLC has been forced to recall numerous FDA-regulated products that were stored at its Arlington, Texas facility. The establishment fears that the recalled products were stored at the facility during a pest control problem and that they might also have been affected by temperature abuse problems.

Announced on August 23, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to all FDA-regulated products stored at the Texas facility between May 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

The list of the products affected by the voluntary recall includes - Medical drugs, Human foods and beverages, pet foods, and medical devices.

Inmar Supply Chain recalls FDA-regulated products over temperature abuse and rodent infestation concerns (Image via FDA)

It is to be noted that Inmar Supply Chain is neither the producer nor a distributor of the affected products. The establishment acts as a third-party logistic provider for retailers and manufacturers across the country who may need help with handling recalls and other relevant services.

Additionally, it must be noted that the products affected by this recall may have been the products that were previously recalled by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and may not be meant for direct sale to consumers.

Inmar Supply Chain has said the affected FDA-regulated products were only sold to salvage buyers. The establishment has already informed the salvage buyers of the problem through email and also advised them to destroy all the FDA-recalled products by following the proper safety steps.

Risks related to the FDA-regulated products affected by the Inmar Supply Chain recall

Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, LLC has issued a nationwide voluntary recall affecting numerous FDA-regulated goods and products stored at the establishment's Arlington, Texas facility from May 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Ranging from Medical drugs to Human foods and beverages, pet foods to medical devices, the recalled products are feared to have been at the facility during a pest (rodents) infestation problem and may also have gone through temperature abuse following the recent hot weather.

Expand Tweet

Consumption or usage of rodent-infected products may put people at risk of several health hazards, including Salmonella. When consumed, Salmonella-contaminated food may lead to serious to fatal infections, with symptoms ranging from nausea to abdominal pain, vomiting, digestion problems, diarrhea, and high fever.

In some cases, Salmonella bacteria may also lead to severe diseases such as arthritis, endocarditis, and arterial infections, which may be caused after the bacteria enters the bloodstream.

Salmonella is also known to severely affect immuno-compromised individuals like the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those with other medical issues.

The FDA-regulated products recalled by the Inmar Supply Chain were only sold to salvage buyers (Image via Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images)

On the other hand, storing medical devices, food, and drug products under temperatures exceeding the instructed or required values may cause them to lose their effectiveness. Some food products may also start spoiling if stored at relatively higher temperatures for a long time.

Consumers must ensure that they never consume food products, or use medical devices and medical drugs that may not have been kept under safe and hygienic storage conditions.