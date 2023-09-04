Hillshire Farms smoked sausage recall: Reason, establishment number, and all you need to know

Over 15,800 pounds of Hillshire Farms smoked sausages are being recalled from across the country over concerns of contamination by extraneous materials. Recalled by Hillshire Brands Company, the affected products are feared to be contaminated with bone fragments and could lead to health issues or minor injuries upon consumption.

The voluntary recall was announced on September 2, 2023, after the establishment received complaints from consumers. The complainant shed light on the presence of bone fragments in the affected sausage products. The United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) also received a similar report.

The recalled Hillshire Farms smoked sausage products may contain bone fragments (Image via FSIS)

The reasons behind the contamination are not clear as of this writing, and an investigation into the same is underway. The FSIS is currently aware of at least one oral injury that was caused by the bone fragments in the recalled sausage products and individuals are advised to refrain from consuming the same.

While some bones from poultry may not really be very hard in nature, they can still cause cuts and other injuries to individuals including children and senior citizens. They can also lead to internal lacerations and cause infections.

Hillshire Farms smoked sausage products were distributed to retailers across Virginia, California, and more

According to Hillshire's recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 15,876 pounds of Hillshire Farms smoked sausages sold in and around the United States. Feared to be contaminated with bone fragments, the affected products have already caused at least one oral injury.

Packed in a 'cryovac package,' the ready-to-eat (RTE) product is made with a blend of beef, pork, and poultry meat. Featuring a production date of June 14, 2023, the affected products were available under the name "HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF."

Shipped with a best-before-date of November 11, 2023, the recalled sausage products were distributed to retailers across Virginia, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, and North Carolina. The recalled Hillshire Farms smoked sausage products were available with the establishment number "EST. 756A."

The recalled Hillshire Farms smoked sausage products have led to one oral injury (Image via FSIS)

Customers can find all the relevant details about the recalled products in the table below:

Product Size / Packaging Date of Production Establishment number, Line number, and Time of production Use By Date HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF 14-oz. cryovac package June 14, 2023 EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 to 21:59:59EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 to 21:59:59 November 11, 2023

Consumers who may have purchased the items affected by the recall should refrain from consuming them. Individuals can get a refund on their purchase by returning all the affected packages to the store of purchase.

Those with queries about the recall can contact the company at 1-855-382-3101.