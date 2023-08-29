Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken public health alert: Reason, affected items, and all you need to know

Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken products are part of a public health alert issued by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The affected raw and marinated products are feared to contain undeclared soy, wheat, and milk allergens and may also have a misbranding issue.

Announced on August 25, 2023, the nationwide alert was issued soon after the establishment notified the FSIS of an equipment malfunction that could have resulted in a potential contamination of the products with undeclared allergens, including soy, wheat, and milk.

The alert only affects select units of "Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Thighs” and “Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Breast Cutlets” with use-by dates of June 9, 2023.

Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Breast Cutlets affected by the alert may contain undeclared allergens (Image via FSIS)

A recall for the affected Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken products was not issued as they are no longer available for purchase anywhere in stores across the United States. There have also been no reports of infections or ill effects linked to the concerned raw and marinated chicken products.

Consumers who are allergic or sensitive to either soy, wheat, or milk may be at risk of severe allergic reactions if they consume the affected products. Such allergic reactions often begin with symptoms like hives, itchiness, or rashes on the skin, nasal congestion, and can also cause other issues like breathing problems, nausea, digestion issues, and diarrhea, among others.

Individuals with severe sensitivity towards allergens may also experience anaphylaxis which requires immediate administering of an Epinephrine shot (if available), followed by medical attention.

All you need to know about Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken public health alert

Expand Tweet

According to the public health alert issued by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), select units of Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken products may be contaminated with undeclared allergens and may also be affected by a misbranding issue.

Packed in labelled, and vacuum-sealed 1-lb. plastic bags, the affected raw and marinated chicken products were sold through retail locations in the regions of 'Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts'. Sold under the names - “Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Thighs” and “Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Breast Cutlets” - the affected chicken products bear establishment number “EST. P-7567.”

W. Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Thighs products affected by the alert should not be consumed anymore (Image via FSIS)

While the affected products are no longer available for sale anywhere in the United States, consumers who may still have them in the fridge are advised not to consume them anymore.

Consumption of undeclared allergen-containing (soy, milk, and wheat allergens) products can put people at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Product Packaging Use By Date Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Thighs 1-lb. vacuum-packed plastic packages 9/6/23 Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Breast Cutlets 1-lb. vacuum-packed plastic packages 9/6/23

All packets of the raw, and marinated chicken products affected by the FSIS public health alert are eligible for a refund when returned to the store of purchase. Individuals with refund or alert-related queries can easily get in touch with Wegmans Customer Support by calling 1-800-934-6267.