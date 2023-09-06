Victor Super Premium Dog Food recall 2023: Lot code and all you need to know amid salmonella fears 

Texas-based Mid America Pet Food has issued a nationwide recall for its Victor Super Premium Dog Food over salmonella contamination concerns. The contaminated products pose health risks to both the dogs and humans handling the food.

Announced on September 3, 2023, the voluntary recall affects at least one lot of the dog food sold in 5-pound bags. The contamination problem was discovered following the sampling test of a single sample from the concerned lot. The random sample test that was conducted by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture showed positive for salmonella.

While no pet or human illness has been linked to the recalled dog food so far, pet owners are advised not to feed it to their animals. Salmonella-contaminated food is known to cause major infections in pets with symptoms like fever, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and decreased appetite. Some pets affected with salmonella could also infect other pets in the household or locality.

The recalled Victor Super Premium Dog Food may be contaminated with Salmonella (Image via FDA)

Even humans can be at risk of being infected by such pets. Pet owners who feel that their dogs may be affected by a salmonella infection after consuming the contaminated dog food should consult a veterinarian at the earliest. Owners are also advised to thoroughly wash their hands with soap or handwash after handling or feeding pets.

All you need to know about the Victor Super Premium Dog Food Recall

As per Mid America Pet Food Company's recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the nationwide voluntary recall only applies to a single lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food. Reportedly contaminated with salmonella, the affected products may lead to serious health risks in pets (dogs).

Packed in labeled 5-pound packages, the recalled products were shipped to all major retailers and distributors across the United States. Sold under the name "VICTOR SUPER PREMIUM DOG FOOD Classic Hi-Pro Plus," the affected products were available with the Best-By-Date of 4/30/2023.

Expand Tweet

The recall only affects products with lot code 1000016386, and no other lots are affected by the recall. It is to be noted that the concerned lot consists of over 644 cases.

Pet owners are advised against feeding the affected dog food products to their pets. All affected packages should be destroyed following proper safety measures. One should also thoroughly wash and sanitize the food bowls or containers where the recalled products were stored.

The Victor Super Premium Dog Food recall recall applies to a single lot (Image via FDA)

It is to be noted that Mid America Pet Food has not said anything about a refund or reimbursement for the recalled dog food products. Individuals with questions regarding this matter can contact the establishment at 1-888-428-7544. The establishment can be reached from 8 am to 5 pm every Monday To Friday.