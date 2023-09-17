Generac Portable Generator recall: Reason, affected model numbers, and all you need to know

Over 64,000 units of Generac Portable Generators are being recalled from across the country due to concerns over fire, burn, and injury hazards. Recalled by Waukesha, Wisconsin-based Generac Power Systems Inc., the affected Generators may cause fires due to inbuilt pressure in the fuel tank.

Announced on September 14, 2023, the voluntary recall has been initiated in conjunction with Generac Power Systems Inc., Health Canada, and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall affects two types of Generac generators - GP15000E, and GP17500E - both sold in Canada and the United States.

One of the recalled GP17500E Generac Portable Generators (Image via CPSC / Health Canada)

As per the establishment, the affected generators may have a problem with the fuel tanks, which may cause a buildup of pressure. If the gases do not find an outlet, the pressure will continue to increase. This may lead the tanks to expel fuel, which may pose fire and burn hazards.

Customers who have bought the recalled Generac Portable Generators can avail of a free self-repair kit

According to Generac's recall notice issued on the Health Canada, and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the nationwide voluntary recall applies to over 64,000 units of portable generators sold both in the United States and Canada.

Expand Tweet

The establishment has already received over 27 reports of incidents linked to the affected generators. The reported incidents range from overheating and pressurizing (pressure build-up) to fuel expel. At least three of the incidents are known to have caused burn injuries to a severe extent.

The recall only affects two types of Generac Generators - GP15000E and GP17500E.

While the affected GP15000E generators were available with the model numbers - G0057341, 005734R1, G0057342, while the GP17500E generators were available under the model numbers - 005735R2, G0057352, G0057351, and 005735R1. These details can be found printed on the label on the heat shield.

The recalled GP15000E Generac Portable Generators should not be used till they are repaired (Image via Health Canada / CPSC)

The 'Made in U.S.' generators were available for purchase between April 2011 and June 2023. Sold via major hardware stores and also online, the affected products were available for over $3,300 and $3,550.

Consumers in both the United States and Canada are advised to stop using the recalled Generac Portable Generators immediately. Individuals can then contact the establishment to receive a free self-repair kit.

Generac Power Systems Inc. can be reached from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am and 5:00 pm CT.