Costco Chicken Tortilla Soup Recall: reason, locations, affected lot numbers, and all you need to know

Costco is informing consumers across the country about the nationwide recall of Chicken Tortilla Soup products. Feared to be contaminated with undeclared gluten allergens, the recalled products may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions in people with an allergy or sensitivity.

Announced on September 12, 2023, the voluntary recall only applies to the Chicken Tortilla Soups from 'Lot 1394066.' Exclusively sold through the chain's stores in the Northwest United States region and the San Francisco Bay Area, the recalled soup products came with 'Best-By-Dates of November 23.'

The affected soup products feature a blend of white chicken meat, tomatoes, roasted poblano peppers, sweet corn, lime juice, and corn masa, all cooked in chicken broth. Promoted as 'gluten-free,' the recalled products are feared to actually contain gluten and could be mistakenly consumed by people with a gluten allergy.

The Chicken Tortilla Soup product recall only affects a single lot number (Image via The Image Party/Shutterstock)

When consumed, the recalled products may cause allergic individuals to experience a wide range of allergic reactions, such as blisters on the tongue, rashes on the skin, itchiness in the throat, diarrhea, fever, digestion issues, and more. Individuals with severe sensitivity may also experience a life-threatening anaphylactic reaction, which calls for immediate medical intervention.

All you need to know about Costco's Chicken Tortilla Soup Recall

Costco is forced to recall a single lot of its Chicken Tortilla Soup products after they were found to be potentially contaminated with gluten allergens. Promoted as 'gluten-free' on the packaging, the affected products may cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions if mistakenly consumed by people with gluten sensitivity or an allergy.

Expand Tweet

Packed in 32-ounce containers, the recalled soup products are usually sold in packs of two containers. Distributed to several stores in the Northwest United States region and the San Francisco Bay Area, the recalled soup products were sold under the name "KIRKLAND Signature CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP WITH WHITE CHICKEN MEAT."

It is to be noted that the recall only affects a single lot - 1394066 - of the Chicken Tortilla Soup products. Distributed with Best-By-Dates of November 23, the affected soup products are not known to have been linked with any cases of allergic reactions or fatalities.

Customers who may have purchased the Costco Chicken Tortilla Soup products in the last few weeks are advised to see if the containers are from the lot affected by the recall. Those who may have bought the recalled soup containers should dump them in a trash can or return them to the nearest Costco store for reimbursement. You must not consume or serve the soup products to anyone.

The recalled Chicken Tortilla Soup products should not be consumed anymore (Image via Costco / Kettle Cuisine)

Consumers with queries about the Chicken Tortilla Soup product recall can contact the manufacturer, Kettle Cuisine, at (617) 409-1290. Individuals who may have experienced abnormalities following the mistaken consumption of the recalled product should consult a medical professional at the earliest.