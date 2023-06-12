Javier Campos criminal history explored as San Francisco police identify suspect in Mission mass shooting

Authorities have identified Javier Campos as a person of interest in a mass shooting that occurred at a block party-style event in San Francisco's Mission District. The incident took place on June 9 at the corner of 24th Street and Treat Avenue during an event organized by the Mission-based clothing store Dying Breed. Investigators have referred to the shooting as a "targeted and isolated" incident, as per NBC.

A surveillance video from that night of the crime showed gunfire originating from a vehicle associated with Javier Campos, who is believed to have connections to Sureño gang members. According to reports, Javier Campos has outstanding warrants related to firearms violations.

The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement authorities are working to apprehend the person of interest, Javier Campos.

Javier Campos has ties to Sureño gang members throughout Bay Area

A surveillance camera captured a Mercedes sedan with license plate number "9BPT146" speeding through the area on the night of the shooting, according to police. An eyewitness stated that a gunman who was inside a car open fired, sometime after 9 pm on June 9, on a crowd of about 20 people who were attending the store event.

The victims consisted of seven men aged 22 to 35, a 19-year-old woman, and an unidentified ninth victim, as per San Francisco Chronicle. All the victims sustained gunshot wounds. According to the report by CBS, two victims were critical, four were in stable condition, and three had already been discharged and sent home by Saturday, June 10. However, apart from their gender and age, further details regarding the victims remain unknown.

The suspect in the case, Javier Campos, reportedly has connections to the Sureño gang throughout the Bay Area. Additionally, as per Mission Local, he is being sought in connection with a homicide in Oakland, although details regarding the victim in that killing remain unclear.

The publication also reported that Javier Campos is wanted on several outstanding gun warrants in San Mateo and Alameda counties, although the specific nature of those warrants is not specified.

San Francisco Mayor and Dying Breed address mass shooting

Authorities suspect that the shooting may have been a retaliatory act following a previous altercation during a similar block party event in late May. However, some political leaders, including Roberto Hernandez, CEO of Carnaval SF, have refuted this claim.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed acknowledged the community's concerns and assured that a thorough investigation into the case would be conducted.

London Breed @LondonBreed Last night's shooting in the Mission is still under investigation. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers.



We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can. Last night's shooting in the Mission is still under investigation. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers. We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.

Dying Breed, the store that hosted the event, issued a statement expressing their disappointment and the impact the shooting has had on their community. The post stated:

"The same unity that raised us and brought us together here in the Mission District is what we’ll have to lean on to get us through this. Being there for each other is the most important thing we can do right now."

Mission Skateboards, a neighboring business at the block party, described the shooting as a "hateful senseless act that has left its mark on the corner that we call home."

This is not the first time that the name Sureño has made headlines. In April 2023, three members of the Sureño gang were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo on Interstate 880 in Fremont. The gang members were charged with murder, as well as multiple counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

The defendants reportedly mistakenly targeted the vehicle Eliyanah was traveling in, believing it belonged to a rival gang.

Poll : 0 votes