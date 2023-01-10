WATCH: Security video shows Border Patrol agent slamming migrant to the ground near Texas El Paso shelter

As authorities struggle to deal with the burgeoning migrant population in El Paso, Texas, a shocking video has led to an investigation into the conduct of officers. The video, showing a Border Patrol agent slamming a migrant to the ground near the border state, has made its way online and left people stunned.

The incident occurred outside an opportunity center that houses new migrants located at 201 E. 9th Avenue on Friday, January 6, 2023. It involved a border patrol agent shoving a man towards a building before grabbing the migrant and slamming him to the ground.

The appalling incident was captured on surveillance camera and released by the shelter. It shows the border patrol agent handcuffing the migrant who was forced onto the ground.

Authorities are yet to announce what caused the officer to use excessive force against the migrant at the welcoming center.

Officials stated that they are reviewing the incident where an El Paso Border Patrol agent apprehended a migrant after slamming him to the ground.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that its Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating Border Patrol agents for using "excessive force" against a migrant in El Paso.

They said that while they don't have all the details of the incident, they are taking all the allegations seriously and investigating them thoroughly. They added that CBP holds its employees accountable "when policies are violated."

Volunteers at the shelter are concerned over the appalling treatment of the migrant. They said while this was an isolated incident, they were still apprehensive about any future recurrence. Ray Tullius, the founder of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, said that they are concerned about the well-being of the individuals in custody and the people in the homeless programs.

A day after the incident, El Paso City Police began detaining migrants sleeping in the streets outside a Catholic church shelter and bus station, according to a video acquired by NBC News.

As per the outlet, President Biden’s first visit to the Mexican border precipitated a string of arrests. During these arrests, border patrol agents began rounding up the migrants sleeping outside the shelters with their families. In one of the videos, a man can be heard praying:

“Cover us, Father! In the name of Jesus, sir. They are people, sir, who are looking for your salvation, sir. They come looking for a better future, sir. We respect the laws, sir …Father, you have the power to protect us.”

Officials said the arrest was made amid growing concerns about migrants evading apprehension in the El Paso area.

