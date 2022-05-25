What has Joe Rogan said about gun control in the US?

Joe Rogan has previously shared his take on mass shootings in the United States and the type of gun control policy that he thinks needs to be applied to prevent such tragedies.

Recently, 19 children and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in a school in Texas. Shockingly, there have been many such instances in recent years. Rogan once addressed the issue on his podcast.

The UFC color commentator pointed out that there are more guns than there are people in the US. Rogan believes that applying some sort of restriction on the possession of such weapons might help prevent more loss of life as a result of mass hsooting.

Here's what he said while talking to Pete Dominick on the Joe Rogan Experience:

"Even if you made guns illegal, even if you said you can't have any bullets, you'll all go to jail, there's so many guns, you're not getting them all. It's not possible. There's more guns than there are people. Which means there are more than three hundred and thirty million guns in this country alone."

Watch Joe Rogan and Pete Dominick discuss gun control below:

Rogan further stated that violent video games might be a cause for such actions. However, Dominick replied by saying that it's the possession of guns that is the main issue behind the shootings. He noted that other countries like Japan also indulge in the same kind of video games. However, due to their culture and lack of gun possession, mass shootings are rare.

Joe Rogan once asked Bernie Sanders about the solution to mass shootings

Bernie Sanders appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2019. Two mass shootings took place in the US around that time. Rogan stated that those were very unfortunate incidents to happen and asked the activist what the solution was.

Sanders stated that he'd be lying if he talked about having an instant solution. He also discussed being in Las Vegas when two such events occurred on back-to-back days during his stay.

Here's what the veteran politician stated:

"I would be lying to you if I told you I had a magical answer. I don't. And this is such a horrific situation. We were in Nevada, Las Vegas, when El Paso happened. I said, let's take a moment of silence, remember the victims, pray for the survivors. Literally the next day, another part of Las Vegas, I had to do this again. And I said, I can't believe that just yesterday we did this, I have to do it again."

Catch the discussion in the video below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard