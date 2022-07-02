"Too many bodies": Audio reveals officer calling for help in Texas migrants death tragedy

As Texas authorities investigate the tragedy near San Antonio, where 53 migrants died of a heat stroke while allegedly trying to illegally cross the border, new audio has revealed the reactions of the officers who first responded to the scene.

On June 27, 2022, authorities responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near San Antonio. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered 75 migrants in the back of a vehicle. As of July 2, 2022, at least 53 of the migrants have died of heat stroke they suffered under the stifling conditions in the back of the truck.

While 48 of the migrants were found dead at the scene, 16 were transported to the hospital. 5 of the migrants who received treatment eventually passed away.

In newly released police audio, Texas authorities can be heard asking for further support.

An officer said:

"Can I also get one more here, I have too many bodies."

Another officer was heard saying:

"Everyone on scene including my DIs are tied up with approximately 20+ victims."

According to the Guardian, the migrants were traced back to Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

Gloria Anthony @GloriaA07658392 Two more people were charged Tuesday in connection to the Texas migrant tragedy including the accused driver of the tractor-trailer carrying the dozens of people who died in a botched smuggling run. Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, the alleged driver Two more people were charged Tuesday in connection to the Texas migrant tragedy including the accused driver of the tractor-trailer carrying the dozens of people who died in a botched smuggling run. Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, the alleged driver

While Texas investigators continue probing the case, 4 men have been charged in connection to an alleged smuggling operation that was responsible for transporting the migrants across the border.

If convicted, the 2 men identified as key figures in the operation, 45-year-old Homero Zamorano and 28-year-old Christian Martinez, could face life in prison. Both men are from Texas.

Illegal migration along the Texas border

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, told news outlets in a press release that illegal migration is a consequence of the desperate situations many people face south of the border.

Ronny Jackson @RonnyJacksonTX Horrific. 50 migrants found dead in a truck in San Antonio. This tragedy is on Biden. His White House is doing NOTHING to stop the crisis at the border. THEY WON’T EVEN CALL IT A CRISIS. Sadly, tragedies like this will only continue to occur. Biden is ALLOWING this to happen!! Horrific. 50 migrants found dead in a truck in San Antonio. This tragedy is on Biden. His White House is doing NOTHING to stop the crisis at the border. THEY WON’T EVEN CALL IT A CRISIS. Sadly, tragedies like this will only continue to occur. Biden is ALLOWING this to happen!!

He explained that this, along with a fairly porous border, was exploited by criminal networks who promised to illegally transport migrants. Due to the unsafe conditions that smugglers are willing to put their clients under, situations such as the Texas migrant tragedy are inevitable.

Obrador said:

"Poverty and desperation of our Central American brothers, and of Mexicans. It happens because there is trafficking of people and a lack of control, in this case at the US-Mexico border, but also in the US interior."

Chris Magnus, the US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, seemed to echo Obrador's words in his sympathy for the many migrants who made attempts to cross the border due to their circumstances.

City of San Antonio @COSAGOV San Antonio Memorial Mass to Remember Human Smuggling Victims and Survivors

A multi-faith memorial Mass & prayer vigil will be held on Thurs June 30 at 7 p.m. at the San Fernando Cathedral to remember and honor the victims of the San Antonio migrant tragedy that occurred June 27 San Antonio Memorial Mass to Remember Human Smuggling Victims and SurvivorsA multi-faith memorial Mass & prayer vigil will be held on Thurs June 30 at 7 p.m. at the San Fernando Cathedral to remember and honor the victims of the San Antonio migrant tragedy that occurred June 27 https://t.co/OWEpMK5igb

Magnus said:

“(I am) Horrified at this tragic loss of life near San Antonio. This speaks to the desperation of migrants who would put their lives in the hands of callous human smugglers who show no regard for human life."

He added:

"We will be working with our federal, state and local partners to assist in every way possible with this investigation.”

BAD Republican @StaceyH26889094 What a terrible tragedy in TX migrant deaths, today. Arrests made& CALIFORNIA already turned them loose.

What's next? They going to blame the truck for this,awful tragedy. What a terrible tragedy in TX migrant deaths, today. Arrests made& CALIFORNIA already turned them loose. What's next? They going to blame the truck for this,awful tragedy.

Unfortunately, the tragedy in Texas is not without precedent. According to the International Organization for Migration, 2021 was the deadliest year along the US-Mexico border, with 650 people dying in their attempts to illegally migrate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far