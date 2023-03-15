Kenneth Lee Simpson's criminal history explored as officials arrest suspect accused of killing Missouri cops

On Sunday, March 12, 2023, Kenneth Lee Simpson shot two Missouri police officers, killing one and injuring the other at a convenience store. This occured after the two tried to arrest Simpson on multiple outstanding warrants from Franklin and Warren counties.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, who fled the scene after the incident, was arrested a day later on Monday afternoon following a 13-hour standoff at a home where he was found hiding by the authorities.

Lauren Turman KRCG 13 @laurenturmantv1 Officers in Hermann have surrounded a home where they believe Kenneth Lee Simpson, the suspect in the shooting of two officers just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night, has barricaded himself. @KRCG13 Officers in Hermann have surrounded a home where they believe Kenneth Lee Simpson, the suspect in the shooting of two officers just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night, has barricaded himself.@KRCG13 https://t.co/GqPJvI1YsU

As per multiple reports, a police tactical team fired tear gas into a house to draw out Simpson, who was trying to evade capture after he shot and killed Hermann police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith on Sunday and critically injured Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, at the convenience store.

Kenneth Lee Simpson's extensive criminal record explored

On Sunday night, Kenneth Lee Simpson was reportedly at Casey's convenience store when he was approached by officer Griffith and Officer Sullentrup, who were seeking to arrest Simpson on multiple outstanding warrants from Franklin and Warren counties.

Simpson, who has a lengthy criminal record that dates back to 2004, reportedly shot the officers following a violent altercation at the store before fleeing the scene.

Sydney Stallworth @SydneyKSDK @ksdknews A SWAT team has made its way toward the house suspected gunman Kenneth Lee Simpson is believed to be inside. At least 6 on SWAT team. Guns drawn. @ksdknews The home is close to the Casey’s where Simpson is suspected to have shot 2 Herman officers. One officer is dead. A SWAT team has made its way toward the house suspected gunman Kenneth Lee Simpson is believed to be inside. At least 6 on SWAT team. Guns drawn. @ksdknews The home is close to the Casey’s where Simpson is suspected to have shot 2 Herman officers. One officer is dead. @ksdknews https://t.co/M0UorH5MoM

A report in KSDK detailed Simpson's extensive criminal record, starting in 2004 when he was arrested and charged with vehicle tampering. Simpson was arrested again in 2006 for driving on a revoked driver’s license and in 2013 for possession of a synthetic cannabinoid. The report stated that the suspect also had restraining orders dating back to 2006 and 2010.

In 2017, Simpson was reportedly arrested and charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a firearm and synthetic cannabinoid after authorities found evidence of homemade explosive devices, several gunpowder containers and several carbon dioxide containers at his home. The same year, he was also charged with misdemeanour assault after he punched his father in the face.

Simpson was also charged with a third-degree assault felony in 2019 after assaulting a man who was lying in a bunk inside the Warren County Jail.

In subsequent years, the judge issued multiple warrants for Simpson’s arrest after he failed to appear in court on several felony charges, including drug possession, child support and driver’s license violations in 2020 and 2021.

MSHP Troop F @MSHPTrooperF At the request of the Hermann PD, Troop F DDCC has been requested to investigate the shooting of two Hermann officers this evening. Troop F will also handle all media inquiries. This is an active investigation and no other information will be released at this time. At the request of the Hermann PD, Troop F DDCC has been requested to investigate the shooting of two Hermann officers this evening. Troop F will also handle all media inquiries. This is an active investigation and no other information will be released at this time. https://t.co/ZxNtRHgn8j

Shortly after Kenneth Lee Simpson fled the convenience store after shooting two officers, authorities sent out a public alert, notifying several counties about Simpson’s escape.

Following an intense search for the suspect, police discovered that Simpson had run to a home a few doors away from the convenience store and immediately surrounded the home while the suspect was still inside the residence.

In the ensuing hours, police issued multiple commands asking the suspect to surrender before using tear gas to flush him out of the house.

Simpson, who then walked out of the house, was taken into custody following a 13-hour standoff with authorities.

