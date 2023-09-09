Life Raft Treats recall: Reason, affected products, and other details explored

Life Raft Treats has issued a nationwide recall for its Not Fried Chicken buckets, Life is Peachy ice creams, and Not Fried Chicken bars over Listeria monocytogenes contamination concerns. If consumed, the contaminated products may pose the risk of serious sickness or infection.

Announced on September 6, the voluntary recall comes right after Life Raft received a heads-up from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control (SCDHEC) notifying the establishment about the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in its Not Fried Chicken ice cream.

As such, the establishment immediately issued a recall for its Not Fried Chicken ice cream and the Life is Peachy ice cream that were made in the same room.

The recalled Life Raft Treats' Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream products may be contaminated with Listeria (Image via FDA)

Currently, no illnesses have been reported in regard to consumption of the recalled ice cream products, but consumers are advised to refrain from consuming them. Consumption of Listeria-contaminated food may cause a patient to experience infection-like symptoms such as stiffness in the body, diarrhea, severe headaches, fever, and more.

Patients experiencing any such symptoms after consuming the recalled ice cream products should consult a doctor at the earliest.

Life Raft Treats were shipped to Illinois, Maryland, New York, and other distribution centers

At least two variants of ice cream treats produced by Life Raft Treats are being recalled across the country. The two types of ice cream affected by this recall include the 'Not Fried Chicken' and 'Life is Peachy' ice cream products.

Packed either in lamented plastic bags or plastic tubs, the recalled ice cream treats were shipped to stores starting as early as '8/21/2023.' While the recalled Life is Peachy products were available only in 'six-count boxes,' the Not Fried Chicken ice cream was available both as '2.5 oz bars and 64 oz buckets.'

The recalled Life Raft Treats' Life is Peach ice creams were made along with the Listeria-contaminated Not Fried Chicken ice creams (Image via FDA)

The concerned products were shipped to major distributors across the regions of 'Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, and Texas. Additionally, the recalled products were also shipped to the homes of customers all across the District of Columbia and the United States.

Product Size UPC Use By Date LIFE RAFT TREATS LIFE IS PEACHY 6 COUNT NO UPC CODE Up to and including BEST BY AUG 8212024 LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM 64 OZ BUCKET NO UPC CODE Up to and including BEST BY AUG 8212024 LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM 2.5 OZ BAR 8 60006 18210 6 Up to and including BEST BY AUG 8212024

Customers who may have purchased the recalled ice cream treat either online or in-store should refrain from consuming it any longer. You can either dispose of the affected packages or take them back to the store of purchase for a refund.

Individuals with concerns regarding the Life Raft Treats recall can contact the establishment at (843) 695-9806. The establishment can be reached between 09:00 am and 05:00 pm ES.