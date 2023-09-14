Water beads recall: Reason, brand, UPC Number, and all you need to know

Over 52,000 units of Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads are part of a nationwide water beads recall issued by Buffalo Games LLC and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Feared to put children at risk of "ingestion, choking, and obstruction hazards," the recalled products have been linked with one fatality.

Announced on September 14, 2023, the voluntary recall comes as the establishment received reports about the death of a 10-month-old back in July 2023. The fatality reported in Wisconsin resulted from the child accidentally swallowing the concerned water beads. The recalled water beads are known to expand as they absorb water and thus could be highly dangerous if swallowed.

Packaging of the products affected by the water beads recall (Image via CPSC)

Back in November 2022, the establishment also received reports of a serious injury that occurred to a nine-month-old after they swallowed the beads. The incident that took place in Maine resulted in an intestinal obstruction, which was later removed through surgery. There have been no other reports of injuries or fatalities linked to the water beads recall.

As such, the establishment and the CPSC are urging consumers and parents across the country to stop using the water beads. The affected products should immediately be taken away from children.

The Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Recall was issued by CPSC

According to Buffalo Games LLC's water beads recall notice issued on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the nationwide voluntary recall applies to over 52,000 units of Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads. Linked with one serious injury and one fatality, the recalled water beads are feared to be a "choking, ingestion, and obstruction hazard."

Only sold through Target Stores and Target.com in the United States, the water beads affected by the recall were available as Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit. As the name suggests, they were available as a play kit that came with jumbo water beads (2 ounces) and regular water beads (6 ounces), a lead lid and container, small toy fishes (5 units), tweezers, scoop, a scissor scoop, and over ten activity cards.

Distributed in purple boxes, the recalled products were priced at over $15 and could have been purchased between March 2022 through November 2022. The boxes of the recalled water beads came with UPC Number 079346627035, which can be found on the back of the packaging. The "Made in China" products were imported to the US by the Target Corporation.

The product affected by the water beads recall has been linked with one fatality (Image via CPSC)

Parents and consumers nationwide are strictly urged not to use the products affected by the water beads recall anymore. All affected products should be taken away from children and returned to the nearest Target store for a refund. Individuals can also choose to return them to Buffalo Games LLC through a prepaid mailing package that can be received by contacting the organization.

Buffalo Games LLC of Buffalo can be reached toll-free between Monday and Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm ET. You can also write to the establishment at [email protected].