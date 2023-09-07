Gas cooktop recall: Reason, brand, affected models, and other details explored

Electrolux Group has issued a nationwide Gas cooktop recall over gas leak and fire hazard concerns. The affected cooktops may have a problem with the knobs which can break and pose risks of a fire.

Announced last week on August 31, the voluntary recall applies to over 77,000 units of the "Frigidaire stainless-steel gas cooktops" sold through major retailers, including The Home Depot and Lowe’s, among others.

As per the establishment, the affected cooktops are equipped with plastic control knobs which are prone to breaking and cracking over prolonged usage. If the knob breaks or even cracks, it could lead to a gas leak and pose a risk of major fire.

A representational image of the four-burner Frigidaire cooktop affected by the Gas cooktop recall (Image via CPSC)

Electrolux has already informed the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of over 63 reports where the knobs may have broken or cracked. The establishment has also received reports of at least one injury from a gas leak incident.

Additionally, a fire incident has also been linked to the recalled gas cooktops. Considering the risks related to the usage of the cooktops, owners are advised not to use them until the knobs are replaced.

Electrolux Group's Gas cooktop recall affects nearly 77000 units

According to Electrolux Group's Gas cooktop recall notice published on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 77,000 units of "Frigidaire stainless-steel gas cooktops."

Reported to pose risks of gas leaks and fire hazards, the affected cooktops have already been linked to a fire incident and one gas leak injury. Sold through major retailers like The Home Depot and Lowe’s, the recalled cooktops were available for purchase between March 2016 and April 2022 for over $1,000.

The recalled cooktops were available under the name "Frigidaire stainless-steel gas cooktops." They were sold in two variants - '36-inch, five-burner with model number FFGC3626SS and 30-inch, four-burner with model number FFGC3026SS.'

Instructions on how to differentiate between the old and new replacement knobs from the Gas cooktop recall (Image via CPSC)

Consumers can check the table to recognize the models of the cooktops affected by the nationwide recall. Additionally, you can also visit www.cooktopknobrecall.com and enter the serial and model number of your cooktop to know if it is affected by the recall.

Model Numbers Serial Numbers Serial Numbers FFGC3026SS 1F00590006 through 1F11090155 3F53705075 through 3F01309052 FFGC3626SS 1F00590020 through 1F10390342 3F53703455 through 3F00806110

Owners who may have a cooktop affected by the nationwide Gas cooktop recall should immediately stop using them. You can then contact Electrolux Group for replacement knobs. Unlike the plastic knobs with a black shaft, the replacements will come with chrome plating.

Sturdier than the plastic knobs, the replacements will be safe to use. Cooktops which already have chrome-plated knobs are safe to use.

Consumers can request a replacement by calling the establishment at 800-314-3998, from Monday through Friday, between 08:30 am and 08:00 pm ET.