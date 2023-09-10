Flowflex COVID test recall 2023: Reason, affected lot number, and all you need to know

Over 105,000 Flowflex COVID test kits are part of a statewide recall issued by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. Feared to be unauthentic, the recalled test kits may lead to a wrongful COVID diagnosis.

Announced on September 9, 2023, the recall is the result of abnormalities found during a routine check conducted by the federal agency. During the routine inspections, the agency encountered an unknown number of the concerned Flowflex test kits.

As the investigations continued, it was found that the lot number in question was not part of the lots listed on the shelf-life extension website of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled Flowflex COVID test kits may lead to inaccurate diagnosis (Image via The Philadelphia Department of Public Health)

The agency later found that the test kits available under the unknown lot number were not authentic and using them could result in inaccurate test results. As such, it is to be noted that inaccurate results cannot only lead to mistaken or wrongful diagnoses but can also cause a delay in the treatment of COVID-19 cases.

The Flowflex COVID test kit recall has been issued by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health

Nearly 105,000 Flowflex COVID test kits are part of a statewide recall issued by The Philadelphia Department of Public Health. At least 4,000 units of the invalid and inaccurate test kits are reported to have been distributed across Philadelphia by the Department of Public Health.

The recalled at-home test kits that were issued in the wake of the upcoming winter and fall COVID season may result in inaccurate test results, thus leading to a wrongful diagnosis and a delay in crucial treatment. The department understands that Philadelphians would want to have faith in the test results, which is why the department is taking all steps to ensure that each of the COVID tests is accurate and valid.

The recalled Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests should be thrown away (Image via The Philadelphia Department of Public Health)

As such, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is urging all residents to check the lot number on the boxes of 'Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests.' All boxes with the lot number "COV2110012," should immediately be disposed of.

Residents can then collect new and accurate COVID test kits from one of these five resource hubs across the city:

Resource Hub Address Location Details Hours Bethany Baptist Church 5747 Warrington Ave., 19143 Entrance on 58 th St. Monday – Friday9 am – 4 pm Mi Salud Wellness Center 200 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120 Entrance on A St. Monday – Thursday9 am – 4 pmFriday8:30 am – 3:30 pm Mt. Enon Baptist Church 500 Snyder Ave., 19148 Entrance on Cantrell St. Monday – Friday9 am – 4 pm Whitman Plaza 330 W. Oregon Ave., 19148 Between GNC and Rainbow Monday – Friday10 am – 5 pm Shoppes at La Salle 5301 Chew Ave., 19138 Between Gamestop and Dunkin’ Donuts Monday – Friday10 am – 5 pm

It is to be noted that all affected Flowflex COVID test kits are no longer available for distribution. Additionally, federal officials are continuously working to notify and warn people who may have already received the recalled test kits.