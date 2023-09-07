Airbag recall list 2023: Reason, affected brands, and all you need to know

Federal safety regulators are forcing a Tennessee-based company to issue a full-scale Airbag recall for over 52 million airbag inflators that pose serious risks of rupture and injuries. Produced by ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive, the affected airbags are known to have been linked with at least two deaths and over seven cases of injuries across Canada and the United States.

While the federal agency has not issued a complete list of the vehicles equipped with the concerned airbag inflators, reports from Reuters suggest it has been used in several vehicles from major automakers like Toyota Motor, Ford Motor, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Kia, and Tesla. A list of the models affected by the problem is not available, but the concerned vehicles may have been manufactured between 2000 and 2018.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) first approached ARC to issue a voluntary Airbag recall for the faulty airbag inflators in May 2023. However, the establishment rejected the proposal while maintaining the stand that there are no safety defects or problems with the concerned airbag inflators.

The establishment further said that the agency's demands are not based on technical conclusions. Moreover, the agency doesn't even have the "authority to order a parts manufacturer to announce recalls."

Forced to take coercive action, the federal agency is informing all concerned parties about a public hearing in the matter. Scheduled for October 5, 2023, the public hearing is a mandatory procedure before the federal agency can go forward with a court-ordered Airbag recall.

NHTSA forced to take coercive action against ARC to issue a court-ordered Airbag recall

The looming risks of consumer safety have forced the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to take coercive action against ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive to force a nationwide Airbag recall. The upcoming recall that may have to be forced through a court order comes from ARC denying the federal agency's demand for a voluntary recall of the potentially faulty airbag inflators.

While announcing the schedule for the public hearing this Tuesday, September 5, the NHTSA commented:

"Air bag inflators that rupture when commanded to deploy are plainly defective, as they both fail to protect vehicle occupants as they should and, themselves, pose an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death."

Back in May, the NHTSA estimated that over 67 million ARC airbag inflators need to be recalled from across the United States. However, the numbers have now been adjusted to over 52 million following responses from the manufacturer that indicated an "over-counting" of the numbers.

As per the federal agency's investigations, the concerned ARC airbag inflators may have their gas vents clogged with welding byproducts from the manufacturing process. The clogged vents stop the gas inside the inflator canister from escaping and filling the airbags during a crash, thus leading to a serious pressure buildup that causes the canister to explode.

As the canister explodes, it hurls metal pieces at the driver and passengers, posing risks of serious injuries and even death. The federal agency is already aware of over seven reports of injuries caused by the problem. Additionally, the NHTSA is also aware of two deaths caused by the exploding airbag inflators.

However, ARC has continuously been against issuing a voluntary airbag recall while maintaining that there are no faults or defects in the ARC airbag inflators. The establishment further believes that even with several years of investigations, the root cause behind the explosion of inflators and the common defect in the inflators linked with the accidents is yet to be found.

As mentioned earlier, an official list of the affected vehicle models is not available. However, reports suggest that vehicles produced by the following automakers between 2000 and 2014 may be equipped with the potentially faulty ARC airbag inflators:

Toyota Motor Ford Motor General Motors Mercedes-Benz Hyundai, BMW Stellantis Volkswagen Kia Tesla

Readers must note that even when ARC has been against a full-scale airbag recall for the ARC airbag inflators, major automakers have been recalling vehicles equipped with potentially faulty airbag inflators since 2017.

A total of seven small-scale airbag recalls have been issued regarding this problem, with the latest being issued by General Motors (GM) in May. The nationwide recall at that time affected over one million 2014-2017 model vehicles, including the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia.