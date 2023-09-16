Knickerbocker Homestyle Hamburger Buns recall: reason, affected lot codes, and all you need to know

Knickerbocker 365, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for its Knickerbocker Homestyle Hamburger Buns over undeclared milk allergen concerns. Feared to contain milk, the affected products could cause life-threatening allergic reactions in lactose-intolerant individuals and in those who are allergic to milk.

Announced on September 14, 2023, the voluntary recall was issued after the establishment came to know that products containing milk ingredients were packed and distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of milk. Further investigations into the issue indicated that it was caused due to some technical problems in the establishment's packaging and processing processes. It is to be noted that the problem was fixed soon after.

The recalled Knickerbocker Homestyle Hamburger Buns may be contaminated with undeclared milk allergens (Image via FDA)

As of now, Knickerbocker 365, Inc. has already informed the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of one illness linked to the recalled product. The illness was first reported to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD); however, not much is clear about the extent of the adverse effects.

When consumed, food contaminated with milk allergens may cause indigestion, vomiting, rashes, severe headaches, blisters, diarrhea, fever, and other similar symptoms in people who are lactose intolerant or have a milk allergy. Certain individuals may also be at life-threatening risk of experiencing an anaphylactic reaction, which requires immediate medical care.

All you need to know about the Knickerbocker Homestyle Hamburger Buns recall

According to Knickerbocker's recall notice published by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the nationwide voluntary recall applies to over eight lots of Knickerbocker Homestyle Hamburger Buns produced by the Madison Heights, MI establishment and sold across the United States. Reported to be contaminated with milk allergens, the concerned buns may pose a risk of allergic reactions.

Weighing 16 ounces (454 grams) each, the recalled buns were packed in clear-labeled plastic packaging and sold under the name 'KNICKERBOCKER BAKING COMPANY HOMESTYLE HAMBURGER BUNS.' The recall only affects the following eight lots of the hamburger buns: "I31C, J01C, J02C, J06C, J07C, J08C, J09C, and J11C."

Exclusively shipped to stores in the southeastern Michigan region, the recalled buns were sold through major retailers, including Van Dyke Liquor Beer & Wine, All Season’s Market, Steiner Meat Market, Main Party Store, John’s Market, and Nino Salvaggio. Additionally, the affected buns were also distributed to food services and restaurants in the affected region of Michigan.

The recalled packages of the Knickerbocker Homestyle Hamburger Buns should be disposed of (Image via FDA)

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled hamburger buns should abstain from consuming or serving them to anyone. Restaurants and food services are also advised against serving them to customers anymore. All affected packages of the buns should be disposed of or returned to the retailer for a refund.

Individuals with questions concerning the Knickerbocker Homestyle Hamburger Buns recall can get in touch with Knickerbocker 365, Inc.'s Sandra Sokana at 248-217-1942. The representative for the establishment can be reached between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm from Monday through Friday.