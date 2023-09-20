Ground Beef Products Recall: Reason, Affected Lot Codes, and Other Details Revealed

Over 58,200 pounds of Ground Beef products are being recalled from across the country over contamination with 'Shiga toxin-producing E.coli.' The affected products are being recalled by American Foods Group, LLC (d.b.a. Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC) and may cause a wide range of major to life-threatening infections upon consumption.

The voluntary recall was announced on September 15, 2023, and applies to over three specific lots of ground beef products produced on August 14, 2023. The contamination problem was brought to the notice of the FSIS through a 'state public health partner.' As per the report, the sample of the recalled products tested positive for E. coli O103 (STEC O103).

The recalled Ground Meat products may cause serious to life-threatening infections if consumed in any manner (Image via Food Safety & Inspection Service)

Currently, neither American Foods Group, LLC nor the Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) has received reports of sicknesses or infections caused by the consumption of the recalled ground beef products. However, customers are advised to be cautious as food contaminated with STEC may cause infections like bloody diarrhea, severe fevers, and other illnesses.

Some severe cases of STEC infection may also result in a Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) - kidney failure - which may pose a threat to the life of the patient. HUS often affects people with low immunity like small children, the elderly, and those with other medical issues. It can be recognized by symptoms like decreased urine output, pallor, and easy bruising. People with any of these symptoms should consult a medical professional as soon as possible.

All you need to know about American Foods Group's Ground Beef Products Recall

Nearly 58,281 pounds of Ground Beef Products produced by American Foods Group, LLC are being recalled over contamination with 'Shiga toxin-producing E. coli' - STEC O103. The establishment doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC has no confirmed reports of illnesses caused by the recalled products.

Distributed in '80-lb boxes containing eight 10-lb plastic tubes' each, the recalled meat products were sold under the names - "90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19," "20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27," and "20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27."

Featuring the establishment number "EST. 18076," the recalled ground beef products were available with production dates of August 14, 2023. It is to be noted that the affected ground meat products were exclusively distributed to the distributors in regions of 'Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia,' and may not have been available anywhere else in the United States.

The recalled Ground meat products should not be consumed any longer (Image via Food Safety & Inspection Service)

Consumers who may have purchased any packets of the recalled meat products should abstain from consuming them. Restaurants or food service with the recalled products in their fridge should also not serve them to guests. All recalled packets should be thrown or taken back to the store for a refund.

Product Packaging/Size Lot Code 90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) D123226026 20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) D123226027 20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) D123226027

Individuals with queries related to the recall or other similar doubts may contact Jennifer Dibbern, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, American Foods Group LLC, at 1-800-829-2838. You can also write to the establishment at [email protected].