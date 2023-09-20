Kraft Singles American Cheese Slice Recall: Reason, refund, and other details revealed

Over 83,000 cases of Kraft Singles American cheese slices are being recalled from across the country over choking hazard concerns. Recalled by Kraft Heinz of Chicago and Pittsburg, the affected products were sold in and around the United States.

Announced this week, the voluntary recall came soon after Kraft Heinz received customer complaints indicating that the cheese slices still had thin strips of film even after they were removed from the wrapper.

As the establishment looked into the matter, it was found that one of the wrapping machines was having a temporary issue, which caused the strips of film to remain on the cheese slices even after being removed from the wrapper. It is to be noted that the wrapping machine was fixed soon after the discovery of the issue.

The recalled Kraft Singles American Cheese sliced may pose risks of choking and gagging (Image via Kraft Heinz)

While no serious injuries or fatalities have been linked to the recalled cheese slices, the establishment has received over six reports where people experienced choking or gagging because of the film on the cheese slices.

All you need to know about the Kraft Singles American Cheese Slice Recall

According to Kraft Heinz's recall notice, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 83,800 cases of Kraft Singles American cheese slices sold in and around the United States. Affected by a packaging error, the affected cheese products may pose risks of choking and gagging caused by swallowing the remains of the wrapper film.

Packed in labeled packets (UPC of 0 2100061526 1), the recalled cheese products were sold as "Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product." Available with a “Best When Used By” date ranging between January 10, 2024, and January 27, 2024, the affected products were available as a 16-ounce offering.

Additionally, the '3-pound multi-packs' of the same "Kraft S. American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Products" are also affected by this recall. It is to be noted that multipacks were available with a “Best When Used By” date ranging from January 9, 2024, to January 13, 2024.

Both of the recalled products were sold through major retailers across the United States and could have also been available online. As such, consumers who may have purchased them either from their local store or online are strictly advised not to consume them.

The recalled Kraft S. American Cheese Slices were sold through major retailers and online (Image via Kraft Heinz)

All affected packets of the recalled Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese products should be thrown in a dustbin or returned to the retail store. Individuals with queries related to the recall or problems with a refund can reach out to Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252.