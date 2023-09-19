Canned meat products health alert: Brand, reason, affected lot code, and all you need to know

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a nationwide public health alert for canned meat products over under-processing concerns. The affected products may not be safe to consume and could put one at risk of several infections along with other adverse effects.

Announced on September 16, 2023, the alert only affects "SPAM Classic" products produced by Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Corp. Services, LLC. The problem with the products came to the federal agency's knowledge after the firm reported that meat products that were yet to reach commercial sterility due to inadequate processing may have been inadvertently shipped to distributors.

Readers must note that the FSIS clarified that the concerned canned meat products are not being recalled as they are no longer available for purchase anywhere in the United States.

All you need to know about the Canned Meat Products health alert

Canned meat products shipped without adequate processing may put consumers at risk of several infections (Image via FSIS)

Packed in labeled metal cans of 12. oz each, the affected product was sold under the name - "SPAM Classic." Marked with establishment number "EST. 199, the affected meat products were shipped to H.E.B. retailers in Texas" with a "BEST BY AUG 2026."

It is to be noted that the alert only affects the canned meat products from 'Lot A08173' and that they were produced on August 17, 2023. Additionally, the concerned products were also not sold through any retail locations other than H.E.B retailers.

Expand Tweet

While the concerned meat products are not known to have caused any infections or adverse effects, consumers are advised not to eat them. Unsterile meat may be infected with several diseases causing germs and bacteria and could pose a risk of infections like Salmonellosis, Trichinosis, and Listeriosis, among others.

Most of these infections begin with symptoms like fever, diarrhea, digestive issues, headaches, and muscle pain, but may turn serious if not treated in due time. Individuals with any such symptoms are suggested to consult a doctor at the earliest.

All affected cans of the meat product should be discarded right away. One can also return them to the H.E.B. retailers for a full refund. Individuals with questions or concerns related to the canned meat products health alert can get in touch with the Consumer Engagement Team for Hormel Foods at 1-800-523-4635 or write to the establishment at [email protected].