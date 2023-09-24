Green Valley frozen meat pizza recall: reason, affected products, and all you need to know

Over 4,060 pounds of Green Valley Frozen Meat Pizza products are being recalled from across the country over mislabeling and undeclared soy allergen concerns. Recalled by Green Valley Foods of Devils Lake, N.D., the affected products may cause people with a sensitivity or an allergy to experience severe allergic reactions.

Announced on September 20, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to select GRUBBERPUTZ’S pizza products, including "TACO PREMIUM PIZZA, 3-MEATER PREMIUM PIZZA, HOG UNIT PREMIUM PIZZA, HOUSE SPECIAL PREMIUM PIZZA, and PEPPERONI PREMIUM PIZZA." The establishment learned about the undeclared allergen problem during a round of routine United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) testing.

The recalled Green Valley Frozen Meat Pizza products may contain undeclared soy allergens (Image via FSIS)

During the testing procedures, personnel working at the establishment's plant identified and verified that the pizza products containing soy did not declare the presence of the allergen on the product label. As of now, there have been no reports of reactions or other adverse effects regarding the recalled products.

When consumed, soy allergen-containing products may cause people with a sensitivity or allergy to experience some of the most common allergy symptoms, including a puffy tongue, skin rashes, digestive issues like vomiting and diarrhea, and itchiness in the throat, among others. However, those with severe sensitivity may even be prone to experiencing life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis and may require immediate medical support.

All you need to know about Green Valley Frozen Meat Pizza Recall

According to Green Green Valley Foods' recall notice issued on the United States Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 4,062 pounds of Green Valley Frozen Meat Pizza products sold in and around the United States. Feared to contain undeclared soy allergens, the recalled products may pose risks of life-threatening allergic reactions.

Featuring vacuum-sealed packaging of varying sizes, the affected products were produced between 'September 20, 2022, and September 20, 2023.' The recalled pizza products were available under 'lot codes #2632 and #2633,' with the establishment number 'M-47285.'

Sold under the names "GRUBBERPUTZ’S TACO PREMIUM PIZZA, GRUBBERPUTZ’S 3-MEATER PREMIUM PIZZA, GRUBBERPUTZ’S HOG UNIT PREMIUM PIZZA, GRUBBERPUTZ’S HOUSE SPECIAL PREMIUM PIZZA, and GRUBBERPUTZ’S PEPPERONI PREMIUM PIZZA" the recalled products were distributed to retail locations in the regions of 'Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota.'

The recalled Green Valley Frozen Meat Pizza products should be returned to the retailers for a refund (Image via FSIS)

Consumers can find all the affected Green Valley pizza products by checking the packages for details in the table below:

Product Packaging Size GRUBBERPUTZ’S TACO PREMIUM PIZZA Made with Taco Sauce, Refried Beans, Beef, Taco Filling, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Tortilla Chips vacuum-sealed packages 22.75-oz. GRUBBERPUTZ’S 3-MEATER PREMIUM PIZZA Made with Pepperoni, Canadian Style Bacon, Pork Sausage vacuum-sealed packages 24.25-oz. GRUBBERPUTZ’S HOG UNIT PREMIUM PIZZA Made with Canadian Style Bacon, Bacon, Jalapeno Peppers, BBQ Sauce vacuum-sealed packages 23.1-oz. GRUBBERPUTZ’S HOUSE SPECIAL PREMIUM PIZZA Made with Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms vacuum-sealed packages 24.5-oz. GRUBBERPUTZ’S PEPPERONI PREMIUM PIZZA Pepperoni made with Pork, Beef vacuum-sealed packages 21.75-oz.

People who may have purchased any packages of the recalled Green Valley Frozen Meat Pizza products in the last few months are advised not to consume them. The affected pizza packages can be disposed of or returned to the retailers for a refund.

All questions and doubts regarding the Green Valley Frozen Meat Pizza recall can be forwarded to Gary Senger, President and CEO of Green Valley Foods, at 701-662-3300. The establishment's representative will be available during regular working hours every week.