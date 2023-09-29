Kandy Cantaloupe Recall: Reason, Affected Lot, and All You Need to Know

Over 6,450 cases of Kandy Cantaloupe are being recalled from across the country over Salmonella-contamination concerns. Identified by Eagle Produce LLC of Scottsdale, AZ, the affected products may pose risks of severe infections and sickness upon consumption.

Announced on September 28, the voluntary recall affects at least three different Lot codes - 797901, 797900, and 804918 - of the Whole Cantaloupe products sold in and around the United States. The voluntary recall comes as an FDA testing on cantaloupe products in a distribution center came positive for Salmonella.

It is to be noted that Cantaloupes are close relatives of the melon family and are expected to be eaten raw. As such, the Salmonella-contaminated fruit could put people at risk of experiencing a Salmonellosis infection.

The recalled Whole Kandy Cantaloupe products may be contaminated with Salmonella (Image via FDA)

These infections often begin with early symptoms like nausea, fever, digestive issues, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some severe cases of Salmonellosis can also lead to arthritis, arterial infections, and endocarditis. Patients experiencing such symptoms are advised to consult a medical care professional as soon as possible.

All you need to know about the Eagle Produce's Whole Kandy Cantaloupe Recall

Expand Tweet

Distributed in netted packaging, the affected products were sent to retail locations and supermarkets in the regions of - "North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Washington D.C., Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri."

Available between September 5, 2023, and September 16, 2023, the affected Cantaloupe products are not known to have been linked with any health issues or adverse effects.

All affected Whole Kandy Cantaloupe products should be thrown in a dustbin (Image via FDA)

All relevant details for recognizing the recalled cantaloupe can be found in the table below:

Brand Item Description UPC Number Code Lot Code Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797901 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 797900 Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 804918

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled cantaloupe or received them as gifts from friends or family are strictly advised not to consume them. It is best recommended to dispose of all affected packages carefully.

While Eagle Produce LLC has not said anything about a refund, customers can always reach out to the establishment for the same. All queries related to a refund or the Whole Kandy Cantaloupe recall can be directed to 1-800-627-8674 between Monday and Friday, from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm.