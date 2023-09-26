Costco Bone Broth recall: Reason, UPC code, refund, and all you need to know

Costco has issued a nationwide recall for its Culinary Treasure Chicken Bone Broth products as they may be potentially affected by "non-pathogenic microbial contamination." It is to be noted that non-pathogenic microorganisms are not known to cause any diseases or infections, but may pose other risks.

Announced on September 22, 2023, the voluntary recall only affects the Chicken Bone Broth products available in the Southeast American warehouses. Available as item #1095592, the non-pathogenic microorganisms-contaminated products may be prone to issues of shortened shelf-life and product bloating.

The recalled packets of Culinary Treasure Bone Broth are feared to be contaminated with non-pathogenic microorganisms (Image via Costco)

Food contaminated with non-pathogenic microorganisms may not always lead to diseases or infections, but it may still be susceptible to going bad or being spoiled before the expected time (Best By dates). When consumed, such spoilt food products may cause people to experience minor infections, including digestive issues, for a short span of time.

As of now, the affected bone broth products are not known to have been linked with any confirmed cases of adverse effects or infections. However, consumers are advised to abstain from consuming the recalled products in any manner.

All you need to know about the Costco Culinary Treasure Bone Broth recall

Costco customers are being warned about a Culinary Treasure Bone Broth recall that may cause the products to bloat, have a lower shelf life, and even get spoilt. While the products are contaminated with non-pathogenic microorganisms, they may still cause minor infections if consumed after getting spoilt.

Packed in "32-ounce carton boxes," the affected products were sold under the name - Culinary TREASURES ORGANIC BONE BROTH CHICKEN. Promoted as "USDA Organic," the recalled products are said to be made with free-range chicken and may contain relatively lower amounts of sodium.

The recalled C. Culinary Treasure Bone Broth products should be returned to the nearest store for full reimbursement (Image via C.)

Sold through the Southeastern American Costco warehouses, the affected products were available as item #1095592 and may have been purchased between September 8, 2022, and September 22, 2023.

Further, distributed under Lot #98E08242, the recalled bone broth products were sold both in carton packs with UPC 67200055858, and Club Packs with UPC 67200055865.

Product Retail UPC Lot Code Best Before Date Culinary Treasures 32oz Organic Chicken Bone Broth Costco item #1095592 67200055858 (Carton) 67200055865 (Club Pack) 98E08242 2/23/2024

Consumers who may have purchased the aforementioned bone broth products should discard them in a trash can or take them back to the nearest Costco location for a full reimbursement.

All queries and concerns related to the Culinary Treasure Bone Broth recall can be forwarded to TreeHouse Foods, the maker of the recalled products, at 800-236-1119. Treehouse Foods should be available between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:30 pm CT.