Camembert Cheese Recall 2023: Affected items, quantity, and all you need to know amid listeria fears

Select brands of Camembert Cheese are being recalled from across Australia over Listeria monocytogenes contamination concerns. Mostly sold at Woolworths stores nationwide, the affected products may pose risks of severe to major infections and sicknesses.

The voluntary recall applies to at least two brands of cheese, including Unicorn Cheese, sold as "Unicorn Classic Camembert and Community Co’s French Style Camembert." The recall comes after sample testing of the concerned products showed signs of possible Listeria contamination.

Currently, the affected cheese products are not known to have been linked with any reported cases of infection or sickness, however, customers are advised against consuming them. When consumed, Listeria-contaminated food products may lead to a Listeriosis infection, which may cause an individual to experience symptoms ranging from digestive issues to diarrhea, fever to severe headaches, body and muscle pains, vomiting, and loss of balance, among others.

The recalled Camembert Cheese products were sold through Woolworths stores across Australia (Image via Snowbrand Australia)

While Listeriosis may not always be as threatening in healthy individuals, it may put those with a weak immune system, like children, pregnant women, and the elderly, at risk of severe illnesses. Consumers experiencing any such symptoms after the consumption of the affected cheese products are advised to visit a medical professional at the earliest.

All you need to know about the Camembert Cheese Recall

At least two brands of Camembert cheese products are part of a nationwide voluntary recall in Australia. Feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the affected products could pose risks of severe to major infections and illnesses.

Distributed in labeled blue and white packaging, the affected cheese products were sold under the name "Unicorn Classic Camembert" and "Community Co’s French Style Camembert." Available in 125-gram packages, both of the recalled products came with a "Best Before date of November 8, 2023."

The affected Camembert Cheese products are from "Batch 123123E Est No 287" and were sold through Woolworths stores across the regions of "Victoria, NSW, South Australia, and Tasmania."

The recalled Camembert Cheese products should not be consumed and thrown away (Image via Snowbrand Australia)

The recalled products could also have been purchased through some stores in NSW, including "Natures Best, V & C Food Distributors, and Bills Cheese and Yoghurts." Queensland and Victoria customers may have also been able to buy them from independent stores like "Our United Food Co., and IGAs."

Consumers across Australia who may have purchased the affected cheese products from any of the aforementioned stores are strictly advised not to consume them either raw or cooked. While cooking may reduce the health risks, it cannot completely negate the risks of getting a Listeriosis infection, hence, the affected products are best advised to be thrown away or returned to the retailer for a refund. Individuals with questions about the Camembert Cheese recall can get in touch with "Snowbrand Australia d.b.a. Unicorn Cheese" at 02 4423 1266.