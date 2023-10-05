Costco's Kirkland Ham recall: Reason, affected item number, and other details explored

Costco is recalling select lots of Kirkland Ham from across the country over Listeria contamination concerns. Consumption of the affected products may pose risks of severe sickness and even death.

Announced on September 29, the voluntary recall applies only to "Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham" products that were available as item number #46655. While the affected products are not known to have caused any sicknesses or fatalities, customers are urged not to consume them.

When consumed, Listeria-contaminated food may cause a Listeriosis infection which is known to severely affect those with a weak immune system, including the elderly, small children, and people with specific medical ailments. Most listeriosis cases can be recognized by symptoms like - body and muscle aches, convulsions, headache, fever, and nausea, among others.

The recalled Costco Kirkland Ham products may be contaminated with Listeria (Image via Costco)

Some severe cases of a Listeriosis infection may also lead to bacterial meningitis, which is a life-threatening infection and requires immediate medical attention.

People experiencing any similar symptoms after consumption of the recalled products are advised to consult a medical professional or to visit the nearest medical center at the earliest.

Costco's Kirkland Ham recall: The product was available for purchase between September 26-29

Costco is warning consumers in the United States about a recent Kirkland Ham recall issued over Listeria contamination concerns.

The recall comes after Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats Inc. informed the establishment that at least one code date of the Ham products may be affected by a Listeria contamination.

Distributed in labeled shrink-packagings, the affected ham products were available under the name "Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham" products. Sold as item number #46655, the recalled products could have been purchased between 'September 26, 223, and September 29.'

Exclusively shipped to Costco stores in 'Nevada, Bay Area, and Northern California,' the recalled Kirkland Ham products came with a Use / Freeze by date of Jan 20 24.

Consumers can find all relevant details on the label of the product, along with the Lot Code # 264 - 4 printed on a separate sticker.

The recalled Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham products should not be consumed anymore (Image via Costco)

Customers who may have purchased the recalled ham products in the last few months are urged not to consume them. All affected units of the product should be disposed of in a trashcan. You can also return the affected products to your nearest Costco retailer for a full refund.

Individuals with questions regarding the Costco Kirkland Ham recall can either get in touch with Costco customer support or contact Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats Inc., at 209-647-3504.