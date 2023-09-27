Hyundai and Kia recall: Reason, affected car models, and all you need to know

Over 3.3 million vehicles across the United States may be affected by a recent Hyundai and Kia recall. Feared to be a fire hazard, the affected vehicles may be prone to engine compartment fires and should be parked outside.

Announced on Tuesday, September 26, the voluntary recall affects a wide range of Hyundai and Kia vehicles from the model years 2010 to 2019, including the Hyundai Santa Fe, Elantra, Veracruz, Kia Sorrento, Forte, and Borrego, among others.

As per the documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the anti-lock brake control modules on the affected vehicles may leak fluid in certain conditions and could lead to an electrical short.

Vehicles affected by the Hyundai and Kia recall may be prone to fire hazard (Image via Hyundai)

In such circumstances, the affected vehicles may catch fire whether they are parked or being driven. It is to be noted that the exact cause of the electrical short is yet to be confirmed.

Hyundai is aware of over 21 incidents where the affected vehicles caught fire in the United States and 22 more "thermal incidents" that have resulted in "smoke, burning, and melting of parts." At least ten such incidents, including fire and melting problems, have also been reported by Kia.

Hyundai and Kia Recall: Owner notification letters to be sent soon

According to a recent Hyundai and Kia recall, all affected vehicles under the nationwide Hyundai and Kia recall will be eligible for a free inspection and repair at authorized dealerships across the country. As a remedy to the problem, the dealership will "replace the anti-lock brake fuse."

It is to be noted that a permanent fix for the problem may not be available as of now. While the fuse replacement may reduce the risks related to the recall, it won't fix the issue of fluid leaks, and thus the affected vehicles may still be prone to the risk of an electrical short or fire.

The vehicles affected by the Hyundai and Kia recall will be eligible for free inspection and fuse replacement (Image via Kia)

Owners can find a complete list of all 2010 to 2019 vehicle models affected by the Hyundai and Kia recall below:

2011 to 2015 Hyundai Elantra 2011 to 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011 to 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2012 to 2015 Hyundai Accent 2012 to 2015 Hyundai Azera 2012 to 2015 Hyundai Veloster 2013 to 2015 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013 to 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe 2014 to 2015 Hyundai Equus 2010 to 2012 Hyundai Veracruz 2010 to 2013 Hyundai Tucson 2015 Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2010 to 2019 Kia Borrego 2014 to 2016 Kia Cadenza 2010 to 2013 Kia Forte 2010 to 2013 Kia Forte Koup 2010 to 2013 Kia Sportage 2015 to 2018 Kia K900 2011 to 2015 Kia Optima 2011 to 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid 2011 to 2013 Kia Soul 2012 to 2017 Kia Rio 2011 to 2014 Kia Sorento 2010 to 2011 Kia Rondo

The affected vehicles can still be driven as usual, but owners are advised to be cautious. Both Kia and Hyundai are expected to start sending owner notification letters about the voluntary recall and the problem starting November 14 and November 21, respectively.