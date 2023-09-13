Porsche and Audi Recall: Reason, Affected Models, and All You Need to Know

Over 6,670 electric vehicles are part of a global Porsche and Audi Recall which has been issued over fire hazard concerns. It is feared that the high-voltage batteries on the vehicles may not have an adequate amount of sealant which may pose risks of a fire in certain conditions.

The voluntary recall was announced on September 1, 2023. It applies to over 4,770 Porsche Taycan electric vehicles, and over 1,890 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT electric vehicles. The vehicles affected by the Porsche and Audi recall are all from the model year 2023. Both Audi and Porsche believe that the problem may only affect around three percent of the recalled vehicles.

The EVs affected by the Porsche and Audi recall may have a leakage issue in the batteries (Image via Jung Yeon-Je)

As of now, neither of the two automakers nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has shared details of any incidents or injuries linked to the recalled vehicles.

What vehicles are affected by the Global Porsche and Audi Recall?

The Global Porsche and Audi recall affects nearly 6,676 electric vehicles sold across the globe. At least 1,899 out of the 6,676 recalled electric vehicles are from Audi (e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT), while the other 4,777 vehicles are from Porsche (Taycan). Feared to have a sealant problem in the high-voltage batteries, the recalled vehicles may pose risks of a fire hazard.

Here's the complete list of all of the 2023 model electric vehicles affected by the Porsche and Audi recall:

Audi e-tron GT Audi RS e-tron GT Porsche Taycan Porsche Taycan 4S Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Porsche Taycan Turbo Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Porsche Taycan GTS Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo Porsche Taycan Turbo S Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo

However, owners of the affected vehicles need not worry as the two automakers already have a remedy ready for the problem. Both Porsche and Audi have assured customers that dealerships across the globe will test the batteries for any leakages and replace them if or when necessary. All inspection and battery replacements will be provided at no cost through authorized Audi and Porsche dealerships across the globe.

The vehicles affected by the Porsche and Audi Recall will get a free inspection and battery replacement if necessary (Image via Raymond Boyd / Getty Images)

The two automakers are expected to notify owners of the affected vehicles by sending owner notification letters starting on October 31 and onwards. Additionally, people can also check the in-built warning system to know if their vehicle may be affected by the problem that causes drops in the insulation resistance values. The first signs of the drop are indicated by a yellow light which may turn red over time if the value keeps dropping.

Whether you have seen the warning lights turn yellow or just want to be on the safe side, you can visit the nearest authorized dealership to have the issue checked. If needed, you can also reach out to Porsche customer support at 1-800-767-7243, and Audi customer support at 1-800-253-2834. It is to be noted that Audi's number for the recall is '93T7,' while Porsche's recall number is APB2.

What is the reason behind the fire hazard concerns in the Porsche and Audi Recall?

As for the fire hazard issue, the two automakers said that it may be the result of a potential leak in the high-voltage battery that could result in arcing (formation of strong electric currents) and/or thermal events such as a fire. As per Porsche, the issue could be the result of an insufficient amount of sealant that may allow liquid intrusion or accumulation into the battery, thus increasing the risks of a thermal event.

Porsche first received reports about the problem leading to the current Porsche and Audi recall back in 2022 (Image via Picture Alliance / Getty Images)

In 2022, Porsche received reports of “reduced insulation values” in the concerned vehicles. They determined that it may have been caused due to the lack of an inadequate amount of sealant. While the automaker first tried to fix the issue by using a Teroson sealant during the production process of the batteries, it later switched to 'enhanced Teroson sealant.'

Since then, the automaker has only received reports of "low resistance values and liquid ingress into the battery." It is to be noted that low resistance not only delivers a higher current on demand but also allows the battery to stay cool, thus reducing the risks of a thermal event.