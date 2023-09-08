Harley-Davidson recall: Reason, affected models, and other details revealed

The Harley-Davidson Motor Company has issued a nationwide recall for over 65,000 motorcycles over a suspension issue that can damage the rear tire. The damage may lead to loss of tire pressure, which can even pose risks of a crash. Announced on August 22, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to over seven Harley models.

As per the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, the rear shock absorbers on the affected motorcycles are secured by fasteners, which are reportedly prone to breaking in certain conditions. If the fastener securing the shock absorber breaks, it may cause the rear shock absorber adjuster to get loose, thus resulting in damage to the rear tire.

The recalled Harley motorcycles may pose risks of a crash (Image via Bloomberg / Getty Images)

If the motorcycle is being driven, the damage can cause the rear tire to go flat. As the tire loses pressure, the motorcycle may end up losing balance and control, thus increasing the risk of a crash. However, neither Harley-Davidson nor the NHTSA have shared details of crashes or other incidents caused by the suspension problem.

The voluntary Harley-Davidson recall applies to over seven models

According to Harley's recall notice published on the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, the nationwide voluntary recall affects nearly 65,224 Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold across the United States.

Feared to have a problem with the fasteners on the rear suspension, the affected motorcycles could pose risks of a crash. Sold through major dealerships across the country, the vehicle models affected by the recall include the 2018 and 2023 FLHCS ANV, 2018-2021 FLHC, 2022-2023 FXLRST, 2018-2019 FLDE, 2020-2023 FXLRS, 2018-2023 FLHCS, 2022 FXRST Softail motorcycles.

While there has been no information of incidents or crashes linked to the problem with the recalled Harley motorcycles, owners are advised to maintain due caution or not to drive the motorcycles until the problem is fixed.

As a remedy to the problem, all owners of the affected Harley motorcycles will be able to get the shock absorber fasteners replaced at authorized dealerships across the country for free. The establishment has also started sending notification letters to all known owners of the affected vehicles.

The recalled Harley motorcycles will be eligible to receive a free replacement for the shock absorber fastener through authorized dealerships (Image via Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Individuals who are yet to receive the notification letters or may have other concerns regarding the nationwide Harley-Davidson recall can reach out to the automaker's Customer Support at 1-800-258-2464. While the NHTSA's campaign number for the recall is 23V591000, Harley's number is 0181.