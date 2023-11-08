Krispy Kreme Flavors of Fall Collection: Items, prices, where to buy, and all you need to know

The spirit of fall seems to be high this week as Krispy Kreme introduced its 'Flavors of Fall' collection on Monday. Available in stores nationwide starting November 6, the new collection is aimed at offering fans a decadent way to enjoy the remaining days of fall.

Loaded with some of the most iconic fall flavors, the new collection includes - 'Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut, Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut, Cinnamon Latte Lover Doughnut, Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Doughnut, and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.'

The Flavors of Fall collection hits stores nationwide on November 6 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

The prices start at over $2.79, the new doughnuts can be enjoyed at all participating stores across the United States. Exclusively available until Thanksgiving, the limited-time 'Flavors of Fall' collection can also be snagged when ordering through the chain's app or website for pickup and deliveries.

All you need to know about Krispy Kreme's Flavors of Fall Collection

Krispy Kreme's new flavors of the fall collection offer the perfect sweet treats that fans can enjoy while counting their way toward Thanksgiving. Priced between $2.79 and $3.29, the new and returning doughnuts from the Flavors of Fall collection can be availed at any participating store or through pick-up and delivery orders.

For those who are excited to try them out, here's what the Flavors of Fall collection has to offer:

NEW Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut ($3.29) - Everyone's favorite Original Glazed with a coating of brownie batter icing and served with toppings of pecan and a quick drizzle of salted caramel. NEW Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut ($3.29) - The decadent fall doughnut comes loaded with blackberry filling and is coated in cinnamon icing. It can be enjoyed with toppings of crunchy granola. NEW Cinnamon Latte Lover Doughnut ($3.29) - The NEW Cinnamon Latte Lover Doughnut features the warm flavors of Cinnamon Latte and comes coated in cinnamon icing. It also features toppings of cinnamon latte buttercream and an autumnal leaf-themed candy piece. Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut ($2.89) - Enjoy a decadent cinnamon sugar doughnut loaded with apple cider-flavored filling. Autumn Sprinkles Doughnut ($2.79) - It features the chain's popular Original Glazed coated in chocolate icing and served with toppings of autumn sprinkles. Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut ($2.79) - It offers a sweet fusion between the flavors of pumpkin slices and crumbly cake.

Krispy Kreme fans can enjoy all six new and returning doughnuts on their own or in a 'Flavors of Fall Speciality Dozen' for over $27.99. The limited-time dozen bundle includes two doughnuts each from all six assorted fall flavors.