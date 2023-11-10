The festive cheer is arriving early at Chick-fil-A as the chain introduces its Holiday Beverage menu. Featuring warm and refreshing flavors, this year's beverage menu is high on peppermint and is set to hit stores this Monday, November 13.

The holiday beverage menu, which includes both new and old fan favorites, features-'Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Coffee, Icedream ® Dessert with Peppermint Bark Chips, New Peppermint Iced Coffee, and the New Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee.'

The festive peppermint-based beverages are hitting stores nationwide on November 13 (Image via Chick-fil-A)

Crafted with premium quality ingredients, the holiday beverage menu promises an authentic festive experience. Once launched, the latest offerings can be savored at the nearest stores or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the chain's app and website. Pricing for the new and returning beverages is yet to be revealed.

All you need to know about Chick-fil-A's Holiday Beverage Menu

Chick-fil-A is welcoming the holidays a bit early as the chain introduces a refreshing line of holiday beverages. Running high on the seasonal flavors of peppermint, the new holiday beverage menu is aimed at satiating all your seasonal cravings and is hitting stores nationwide on November 13.

Available throughout the holiday season, the new beverages can be enjoyed all across the United States until January 6, 2024, or till stocks last. Fans looking forward to the latest offerings can get them from the nearest stores or through pick-up or delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website.

The Holiday beverages can be enjoyed for a limited time until January 6, 2024 (Image via Chick-fil-A)

Here's what you can expect from the peppermint-based holiday beverage menu:

Peppermint Chip Milkshake - It features a hand-spun refreshing blend made with the chain's iconic Icedream® dessert, peppermint bark, and comes with toppings of whipped cream and a cherry on top. Peppermint Coffee - Delivering a delicious kick of caffeine, it features a mix of the chain's coffee and peppermint syrup. New Peppermint Iced Coffee - It features a unique custom blend made with cold-brewed coffee, pure cane syrup, 2% milk, and peppermint syrup, served chilled over ice. New Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee - An elevated, hand-spun holiday beverage featuring the iconic Icedream® Dessert, cold-brewed coffee, and peppermint syrup, served with peppermint bark chip add-ons. Icedream ® Dessert with Peppermint Bark Chips - Offering a festive twist to the iconic treat, the Icedream® Dessert can now be enjoyed with peppermint bark chip add-ons.

Apart from the upcoming beverages, fans can also check out the holiday merch available for purchase on the brand's website - shop.chick-fil-a.com.With prices starting at $20 and up, the limited-edition holiday merch collection includes - Chicken Sandwich Puzzles, Festive Sweaters, Wool Hats, Wearable Blankets, Beanies, and more.