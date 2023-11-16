Arby’s Good Burger Meal: Items, price, availability, and all you need to know 

Arby’s is all hyped up for the return of the Good Burger show as the chain introduced a new Good Burger 2 meal this week. Available in stores nationwide starting November 13, the new exclusive meal pays homage to the popular show from the 90s, which is set to return with a sequel later this month.

Priced at over $12.39, the Good Burger 2 meal features a strawberry shake, a steakhouse burger, and the chain's iconic crinkle-cut fries. Exclusively available for a limited time, the new meal can be enjoyed at participating stores all across the United States. Orders for the Good Burger 2 meal can be placed at the nearest restaurant or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and delivery.

The Good Burger 2 meal hits stores nationwide on November 13 (Image via Arby’s)

Apart from the new meal, Arby’s is also offering two limited-edition Arby's X Good Burger merchandise. Available for purchase on the chain's merch shop - the new merch includes a themed T-shirt ($25) and a themed crewneck sweatshirt ($50). The two items can be availed in sizes ranging from small to extra large and will only be sold for a limited time or until supplies last.

Arby’s Good Burger 2 meal celebrates the sequel of the popular '90s show and is available in medium and large

Arby’s is celebrating the iconic 90s show, Good Burger, as it returns with a sequel this November 22. Good Burger 2 will feature the two famed stars, Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, both of whom will be reprising their respective roles as Dexter and Ed in the sequel.

With the popular show returning next week, fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy the flavors of its iconic food with the Good Burger 2 meal. Priced at over $12.39, the limited-time meal can be enjoyed both in medium and large options at all participating locations for a limited time.

Here is a quick look at everything that is included in the meal:

Wagyu Steakhouse Burger - It features an original wagyu burger patty that comes topped with shredded lettuce, melty American cheese, onions, tomato, pickles, and burger sauce, all sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

- It features an original wagyu burger patty that comes topped with shredded lettuce, melty American cheese, onions, tomato, pickles, and burger sauce, all sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun. Strawberry Shake - It features a decadent blend of strawberry-flavored milkshake, which comes with toppings of whipped cream.

- It features a decadent blend of strawberry-flavored milkshake, which comes with toppings of whipped cream. Crinkle Fries - A serving of the chain's iconic French fries, cut in crinkle shape and fried to crispy perfection.

While fans can enjoy the new Good Burger 2 meals at the nearest participating locations, the upcoming sequel can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+ starting November 22.