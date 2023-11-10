Wendy’s free Chicken Nuggets: How to claim, available days, and all you need to know

Wendy’s wants to make 2023 extra special for fans as the chain unveiled its Wendy's Wednesday promotion. The latest promotion that began this Wednesday, November 8, will allow fans across the nation to enjoy a free serving of Chicken Nuggets every Wednesday.

Claimable throughout the remaining days of 2023, the free six-piece Chicken Nuggets can be availed with a minimum purchase of $1 or more. Fans can snag the freebie by logging in to the chain's app or website and redeeming the Wendy's Wednesday deal from the offer section. The deal can also be claimed by scanning the digital Rewards offer code available at all participating restaurants across the United States.

The free Chicken Nuggets can be claimed every Wednesday starting November 8 (Image via Wendy’s)

Fans will be able to avail the free Chicken Nuggets both in Classic and Spicy options. They will also be available either with a dipping sauce or without it. The freebie can be claimed at least once every Wednesday at any participating location. Fans are advised to check the availability of the offer with their local stores before visiting.

Wendy’s Wednesday promotion rewards free Chicken Nuggets throughout 2023

One of the best-selling sides on the Wendy’s menu, the Chicken Nuggets, features 100% white-meat chicken, which is breaded and marinated in a unique blend of spices and fried to golden perfection. Often served with dipping choices of Buttermilk Ranch, BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Honey Mustard, and Ghost Pepper Ranch, the Chicken Nuggets can add some extra flavor to some of the dullest days.

Showing some extra love to the fan-favorite side, Wendy’s has decided to offer it for free throughout 2023.The free six-piece Chicken Nuggets can be claimed nationwide every Wednesday under the Wendy's Wednesday promotions. The limited-time freebie is exclusively available through a redeemable deal in the offer section on the chain's app or website and can be availed with any purchase of $1 or more.

Fans can get the free six-piece Chicken Nuggets through the redeemable deal with a minimum purchase of $1 or more (Image via Wendy’s)

Fans can get ready to mark their calendars for Wednesdays they can snag free Chicken Nuggets from Wendy's. The free six-piece chicken nuggets from Wendy's can be claimed on the dates given below:

November 8, 2023

November 15, 2023

November 22, 2023

November 29, 2023

December 6, 2023

December 13, 2023

December 20, 2023

December 27, 2023

Although it is not necessary, fans are best advised to join the chain's rewards program to continue enjoying similar limited-time deals and promotions throughout the year.

Rewards program members can also earn reward points on all their purchases and redeem them later for free food or other discounts.