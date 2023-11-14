Kroger 2023 Holiday Campaign Commercial leaves viewers emotional

Kroger left fans shedding tears of happiness as the chain unveiled its Holiday Campaign commercial last week. Similar to the previous years, the 2023 commercial delivers a touching animated masterpiece centered around food and family. The holiday commercial that runs for over 74 minutes features the story of a child-free couple.

As the story progresses, the couple discovers the sweet joys of life after they decide to host exchange program students from different parts of the world. Building a profound connection over food and festivities, the couple goes on to host several students from countries like Denmark, Japan, and more.

The 2023 holiday campaign commercial is centered around food, the student exchange programs, and family time (Image via Kroger / Youtube)

As they begin to get old, the couple begins to miss the children they once shared joyous meals and family time with. However, the sad air doesn't linger for long as the end of the commercial shows all the children visiting the couple on the holidays to celebrate family time with a big holiday feast.

The supermarket chain revealed the new commercial through a press release last week, with Stuart Aitken, Senior Vice President, Chief Merchant, and Marketing Officer, quoting:

“Food connects us all, regardless of who we are or where we're from. This holiday season, Kroger is making it easy for customers to connect over food and create memories in a way that is meaningful to them.”

Sharing a quick brief about the holiday campaign commercial film for 2023, Stuart Aitken added:

“Whether honoring lifelong family traditions or creating new ones, no one can connect customers with the foods they love the way K. can. This year's film recognizes the importance of family and togetherness and how special it can be to come together over food and create shared memories.”

Kroger's holiday campaign commercial leaves fans emotional

Kroger, the popular supermarket chain, has long been releasing heart-warming holiday commercials that put family and food at the center. Carrying the legacy forward, the chain introduced its 2023 holiday campaign commercial last week, which has left several fans unable to control the emotional waterworks.

Similar to any good commercial, the holiday commercial perfectly portrays some of the most crucial elements of the student exchange programs. The bittersweet experience that often turns strangers into family is enough to put tears in the eyes of people who may have already experienced something similar at some point in their lives.

The 74-minute holiday commercial is available on Vimeo and YouTube (Image via Kroger / YouTube)

Released last week, the commercial has already received over 52 thousand views, sparking emotional comments from fans on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 74-minute commercial was developed through the joint efforts of Kroger's Agency of Record and DDB New York. All of the chain's holiday commercials are aimed at reminding fans that the chain will support them throughout the holidays with quality ingredients, irrespective of the flavors and cuisines they might be cooking.