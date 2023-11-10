TGI Fridays "Claus for Celebration" Holiday Cocktail Menu: Items, availability, and all you need to know

The holiday spirit is high at TGI Fridays as the restaurant chain introduced a new holiday cocktail menu - Claus for Celebration. Aimed at bringing back the golden bar years of the popular restaurant chain, the new holiday cocktail menu offers a wide range of seasonal sips featuring freshly squeezed fruit juices and in-house syrups at heart.

The new 'Claus for Celebration' menu includes over 14 exclusive holiday cocktails from TGI Fridays, including - Henny Sweater Weather, Spruced Up Spritz, The Flying Reindeer, Chilled Cocoa, Spiced & Spiked Cider, Skrewed Up S'mores, Peppermint Christmas in Jalisco, and Triple Berry Sleigh Ride Shooter, among others.

The new holiday cocktails menu was made available at all participating restaurants starting November 8. Fans looking forward to enjoying the new sips can either visit the nearest restaurant or place their orders online at Fridays.com. The limited-time drinks can be availed throughout the holiday season.

The new Claus for Celebration menu hits stores starting November 8 (Image via TGI Fridays)

The popular restaurant chain introduced the new 'Claus for Celebration' menu through a press release on November 8, with Tiffany Wilburn, Senior Vice President of Marketing, TGI Fridays, quoting:

"At Fridays, we're all about creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our fun-loving Guests, and whether bar hopping or stopping in for dinner and drinks, we want to ensure there are unique and appealing offerings that can be enjoyed by our wide variety of Guests."

Welcoming guests to enjoy the delicious seasonal offerings, Wilburn added:

"The Claus for Celebration menu and our full bar revamp will do just that. With delicious seasonal offerings on the menu, we're excited for Guests to come in and get 'That Fridays Feeling™' throughout the holidays."

TGI Fridays' Claus for Celebration Holiday Cocktail Menu offers 14 seasonal sips

The pioneer of the modern-day bar experience, TGI Fridays, is ready to take things up a notch as the restaurant chain introduced the new 'Claus for Celebration' holiday cocktail menu.

Featuring over 14 'elevated and creative' cocktails, the new menu is aimed at bringing back the cocktail glory days of the 80s and 90s.

From boozy and fruity sips to delicious non-alcoholic drinks, the new 'Claus for Celebration' cocktail menu has something to suit all tastes. Available nationwide starting November 8, the TGI Fridays' new sips can be enjoyed throughout the holiday season.

Orders for the new holiday cocktails and non-alcoholic sips can be placed at any participating location or through the chain's website - Fridays.com.

TGI Fridays' Claus for Celebration holiday cocktail menu can be availed throughout the holiday season (Image via TGI Fridays)

Adding some extra spice to the holiday season, TGI Fridays' Claus for Celebration holiday cocktail menu includes:

Henny Sweater Weather - Hennessy V.S Cognac-based house-mulled cider, served chilled. Spruced Up Spritz - A delicious green seasonal sip made with Midori, Seltzer, Hendrick's, and La Marca Prosecco. The Flying Reindeer - Energetic fusion of Midori, agave, citrus, Bacardi Rum, and Red Bull Red Watermelon. Chilled Cocoa - A non-alcoholic sip featuring Chilled Ghirardelli cocoa with toppings of graham cracker and torched whipped vanilla foam. Spiced & Spiked Cider - A festive sip made with in-house mulled cider and Mt. Gay Eclipse Rum with a quick dash of clove, cinnamon, and star anise. Skrewed Up S'mores - An ultimate holiday treat made with the perfect mix of DeKuyper Crème de Cocoa, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, chilled Ghirardelli cocoa, served with toppings of graham cracker, and torched whipped vanilla foam. Peppermint Christmas in Jalisco - Refreshing notes of fall served as a cozy sip featuring chilled Ghirardelli cocoa, Patron Silver, served with toppings of peppermint and whipped vanilla foam. Triple Berry Sleigh Ride Shooter - A merry sip made with the ultimate fusion of lemon, cranberries, strawberry sugar, and Smirnoff Vodka. Star Anise Old Fashioned - A classic, old-fashioned sip featuring Bulleit Bourbon and in-house star anise simple syrup. Uncle Nearest's Winter Sour - Aromatic herbs, fresh blood orange notes, and rosemary with a whiskey sour spin. Blackberry Long Island Iced Tea - Fruity sip of agave, blueberries, and citrus combined with Christian Brothers Brandy, Cruzan Aged Light Rum, Skyy Vodka, and New Amsterdam Gin. Pumpkin Spiced Espresso-Tini - Cozy autumn flavors in a heart-warming sip featuring Pumpkin, Absolut Vodka, Owen's Nitro Espresso, and Frangelico. Naughty Blood Orange Margarita - Classic margarita with a citrusy twist of freshly squeezed Blood Oranges. Nice Blood Orange Margarita - A non-alcoholic fresh and citrusy sip featuring Spiritless Jalisco 55.

Fans looking forward to sipping on the new 'Claus for Celebration' cocktail menu with friends are in luck as they can enjoy savings of a flat 15% on all party packages booked until November 27.

Enjoying your favorite holiday meals and drinks will also be extra rewarding for TGI Fridays Reward members this holiday season as the chain will be rewarding two times the reward points on all purchases made between December 1 and December 31.