Jimmy John's Peppermint Chocolate Cookies: Price, Launch Date, Availability, and All You Need to Know

Jimmy John is getting ready for the cookie season as the chain unveils new Peppermint Chocolate Cookies. The first seasonal cookie on the chain's menu, the Peppermint Chocolate Cookie, aims to deliver the sweet joy of holidays and festive cheer in every bite.

Scheduled for a nationwide launch on November 27, the new cookie will be available across the United States for a limited time. Expected to be priced at over $3, the new cookies can be enjoyed at the nearest Jimmy John's restaurant. Orders for the new cookie can also be placed through the chain's mobile app or website.

The new Peppermint Chocolate Cookies hit stores this Monday (Image via Jimmy John)

The Champaign, Illinois-based sandwich fast food restaurant chain announced the launch of the new cookie through a press release on November 20, with Dustin Hilinski, Director of Culinary Innovation, quoting:

“The obsession we see for our cookies year-round is incredible, but we had yet to launch a cookie made specifically for the holiday season – a time when cookies are truly top of mind for all.”

Sharing the inspiration behind the new Peppermint Chocolate Cookie, Hilinski added:

“This year, we set out to create a cookie that would both capture the flavors of the season while giving our loyal cookie fans an exciting, new treat to enjoy throughout the holidays.”

Jimmy John's Peppermint Chocolate Cookies hit stores on November 27

The festivities are often lined with seasonal flavors and offerings from popular fast-food chains across the country, and Jimmy John is doing the same thing. The Illinois-based sandwich fast-food restaurant chain has decided to do something new this year. It announced the first seasonal expansion of its dessert menu with the launch of the new Peppermint Chocolate Cookie.

While the new seasonal dessert will only be hitting the menu for a limited time, it will be a welcoming change for fans who only get to try out desserts like Chocolate Chip Cookie, Oatmeal Raisin Cookie, and Fudge Chocolate Brownie. As mentioned earlier, the new Peppermint Cookies will be hitting stores nationwide on November 27.

The new Peppermint Chocolate Cookie is expected to be priced at over $3 (Image via Jimmy John)

Though the pricing for the new offering has yet to be revealed, fans can expect it to be available at a comparative price with its counterparts at over $3, excluding taxes. Once launched this Monday, the new cookie can be enjoyed at the nearest participating restaurants for a limited time until December 22 or till supplies last.

Apart from the new cookie, Jimmy John is also introducing a new seasonal merch collection starting at over $5. Fans looking forward to gifting options this holiday season can check out the merch store, the fast food restaurant chain's official site. The merchandise includes limited-edition themed merchandise, including pickle keychains and ornaments, pickle socks, sandwich koozies, beanies, sweaters, and much more.