Holidays 2023: 5 best gift ideas for snowboarders

The holiday season is fast approaching, and while people are making purchases to make the celebration a memorable one, they are also toying with gift ideas for their loved ones. Choosing the perfect gift for a friend requires careful consideration of their favorite activities.

Having a friend with a passion for exploring the great outdoors—a snowboarder, for example, will require one to rummage through the holiday shops for snowboarding gear like snowboarding pants, gloves, and ski socks to keep them warm as they brave the great outdoors. Brands like Dope, Adidas, and DC boast an array of top-notch snowboarding equipment to choose from.

Below is a carefully curated list of gift ideas for snowboarders to avail of in 2023.

Best gift ideas for snowboarders to avail in 2023

1. DC Phase BOA snowboard boots

The DC Phase BOA snowboard boots (Image via Amazon)

These sturdy snowboard boots from the DC brand come in a cool grey colorway accented by white soles for an artful contrast. This winter remix of the classic Phase silhouette is equipped with an intuitive BOA Fit System for perfect fitting.

The impressive shoes also feature innovative tech features like the IMPACT-ALG insoles and Unilite outsoles for superb cushioning and unbeatable performance. The h4 coiler on the upper offers micro-adjustability for perfect balance and support.

These high-tech features are combined in an elegant exterior. The boots come with a reasonable price tag of 229 US Dollars on Amazon.

2. The MCTi snowboard gloves

The MCTi snowboard gloves (Image via Amazon)

These black and grey sleek-looking gloves offer warmth and durability and come in a lightweight design. The gloves feature a FAN-TEX waterproof membrane to wick away moisture and are fitted with insulations to ensure warmth and flexibility in extremely cold weather conditions.

The reinforced PU palm and 3D curved fingers enhance superior hand grip and abrasion. The impressive gloves also feature adjustable wrist buckles for a snug fit. They are available for 21.99 US Dollars on Amazon.

3. Adidas Pine Knot Fold beanie

The Adidas Pine Knot Fold beanie (Image via Adidas)

This simple beanie from The Three Stripes brand is dressed in a versatile grey color accented by the Adidas logo in cool black and white. This comfortable-looking piece not only serves to keep the head warm during snowboarding but can also double up as a fashion statement when styled with casual outfits.

The grey color ensures that this winter essential can be paired with any outfit, making it the perfect gift for a snowboarder. The knitted design guarantees comfort and warmth. Shop this beanie for 14 US Dollars on the brand's website.

4. The Dope cozy snood

The Dope cozy snood (Image via Ridestore)

A snood is an innovative mix of a beanie and a neck warmer. Snoods are made to help keep the snowboarder's head and neck warm as they explore the snow. The cozy hood from Dope is made from super soft polyester to facilitate warmth and is perfect as a gift for the holidays.

The product is also fitted with a neck tube and a drawstring for a good fit and regulated airflow. The beach sand colorway of the snood enhances its versatility, as it can be paired with any snowboarding outfit.

The design is such that it can accommodate a snowboard helmet. The brand logo is embossed in black against the neck area. This gift-worthy piece is available on Restore for 39 US Dollars.

5. The Dope Blizzard Full Zip snowboard jacket

The Dope Blizzard Full Zip snowboard jacket (Image via Ridestore)

This innovative snowboard jacket from Dope features a storm guard hood with a front and rear drawstring for adjustment and a snug fit. The underarm vents are essential for quick cooling when the snowboarder gets too sweaty while the easy access pocket comes in handy for accessories like phones and earplugs.

At the same time, the wrist gaiters cool the hand and are perfect for keeping the snow out. The jacket is dressed in a pink, lilac, and black colorway, ensuring that the snowboarder looks stylish while braving the snow. The jacket is sold at Ridestore for 219 US Dollars.

On the lookout for gift ideas for snowboarders? Shop any of the above-mentioned items before they get sold out.