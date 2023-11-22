Popeyes adds Chicken Wings as permanent item to the menu: Flavors, price, and all you need to know

Popeyes recently announced a holiday surprise for fans as the chain permanently added Chicken Wings to its menu. Hitting stores nationwide on November 22, the fan-favorite offerings will now be available throughout the year. Celebrating the major change, the chain is introducing a line of different flavors of Chicken Wings, including Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, and more.

Loaded with the goodness of real bone-in chicken, the savory chicken wings are "juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside." Starting at over $5.99 for six pieces, the Chicken Wings can be enjoyed in either of the five flavors at all participating locations across the country. Fans will be able to enjoy the new offering at their nearest store or from the comfort of their homes when ordering pick-up or delivery through the chain's app or website.

Chicken Wings are joining the chain's menu as a permanent offering starting November 22 (Image via Popeyes)

Announcing the addition of Chicken Wings as a permanent offering on the menu, Amy Alarcon, the Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes, said:

"This is something my team has been working on for three years, and we took our time to get it right. Ghost Pepper has become a heavy hitter in our arsenal of products, and in marrying that with our Wings we knew we had something special."

Sharing their excitement about the launch of the full line-up, Alarcon added:

“Now, we’ve found ways to add flavors on top for a variety of tastes our guests are sure to love. And with our Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings recently becoming the highest performing product since the Chicken Sandwich, we are beyond excited to unveil this full lineup.”

Popeyes to add several flavors of Chicken Wings to menu permanently including Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, and more

Popeyes seems to be looking beyond chicken sandwiches as the chain permanently adds Chicken Wings to its menu. Carrying the chain's fried chicken legacy forward, the Chicken Wings offer the same iconic crispiness with an extra kick of new and classic flavors.

The chain's chicken wings are marinated in a mix of iconic spices. They are then battered, breaded, and fried till they are crispy and golden. Once ready, the juicy wings are coated in the customer's choice of flavors for a drool-worthy snacking experience.

The juicy Chicken Wings can be enjoyed at $5.99 for six pieces (Image via Popeyes)

The five exclusive flavors that fans can enjoy with the wings include:

NEW! Honey BBQ Wings - These wings offer a tangy twist to the chain's crispy breading and are infused with classic flavors like sweet honey, tamarind, and smoky molasses. NEW! Roasted Garlic Parmesan - Offering a perfect fusion of reimagined flavors like asiago cheeses, parmesan, and caramelized garlic, these wings ensure customers have a buttery experience with every bite. NEW! Signature Hot - These wings come coated in Popeyes' signature Cajun hot sauce and have a hint of southern sweetness. Ghost Pepper Wings - The Ghost Pepper Wings come marinated in a secret blend of dry spices to deliver the heat from real Ghost Peppers. Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings - Fried to perfection, these wings are coated in a sweet and spicy sauce that is made with garlic, chili, and ginger.

Starting November 27, Popeyes fans across the country can enjoy a free six-piece order of the wings at any participating location by using one of four promo codes, including - STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY, and ONLY1WINGSFLVR.

The freebie can be claimed with a minimum purchase of $10 for a limited time. However, it is currently unclear how many times a customer will be able to claim the discounted item.