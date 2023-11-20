Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Locations and timings explored ahead of 2023 festivities

Whether one is cooking for their family this Thanksgiving or hosting a dinner for their friends, the importance of fresh ingredients can never be overlooked. Though good planning and on-time shopping can save individuals from a lot of the holiday stress, things may get hectic if people need to make last-minute grocery runs.

Although most grocery stores will remain closed on Friday, several others will either stay open throughout the day or work within limited hours.

Most popular stores will remain shut for Thanksgiving while a select few will open for a limited time (Image via Aldi)

From Safeway to Meijer and Wegmans to FoodMaxx, several popular chains across the country will be operating on November 23. While the options may be rather limited at some locations, individuals will likely be able to get their hands on feast essentials including Turkey, fresh produce, gravy, stuffing, and much more.

Kroger and more grocery stores will be open this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving, the holiday dedicated to friends and family is often marked with large feasts, turkey, mac-n-cheese, and much more. Though all households have their own personal recipes for the holiday feast, good-quality ingredients are at the center of any dish.

This year, several stores across the country will remain open on Thanksgiving, in case individuals need to do any last-minute shopping.

America gets ready to celebrate Thanksgiving on November 23 (Image via Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

Here is a list of all the major grocery stores and retailers from where individuals can buy ingredients needed for their Thanksgiving feast on November 23:

FoodMaxx - Most locations will be open between 6 am and 6 pm local time.

- Most locations will be open between 6 am and 6 pm local time. Lucky and Lucky California - All stores will be open until 6 pm local time.

- All stores will be open until 6 pm local time. Meijer - Locations nationwide will be open for shoppers from 6 am and 5 pm local time.

- Locations nationwide will be open for shoppers from 6 am and 5 pm local time. Save Mart - Stores will operate between 6 am and 6 pm local time.

- Stores will operate between 6 am and 6 pm local time. Stop & Shop - Stores in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut will be open till 3 pm local time.

- Stores in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut will be open till 3 pm local time. The Fresh Market - Stores will only be open on Thanksgiving between 7 am and 3 pm local time.

- Stores will only be open on Thanksgiving between 7 am and 3 pm local time. Big Lots - All locations will be open between 7 am to 9 pm local time. Stores will offer exclusive deals with major price cuts and a 50% discount on toys on November 23.

- All locations will be open between 7 am to 9 pm local time. Stores will offer exclusive deals with major price cuts and a 50% discount on toys on November 23. CVS - While most stores will be open, some locations will operate within limited hours.

- While most stores will be open, some locations will operate within limited hours. Dollar General - Most locations will be open and will operate for additional hours between 7 am and 10 pm local time.

- Most locations will be open and will operate for additional hours between 7 am and 10 pm local time. HEB - Stores will operate with limited hours between 6 am and 12 pm local time.

- Stores will operate with limited hours between 6 am and 12 pm local time. Kroger - All locations will be open until 5 pm local time only.

- All locations will be open until 5 pm local time only. Ralphs - The store will be open till 5 pm local time.

- The store will be open till 5 pm local time. Fred Meyer - The grocery store will be open till 5 pm local time.

- The grocery store will be open till 5 pm local time. Sprouts Farmers Market - Stores will open early as usual but will close by 2 pm local time.

- Stores will open early as usual but will close by 2 pm local time. Wegmans - Stores will be open until 4 pm local time.

- Stores will be open until 4 pm local time. Whole Foods - The retailer will be open on November 23 but will be operating with limited hours. Customers can call stores near them to enquire about working hours.

It is important to note that some of the major grocers including Target, Aldi, Trader Joe's, and Costco will be closed for Thanksgiving. However, all of these chains will open the next day, November 24, to offer customers exciting Black Friday deals and discounts.