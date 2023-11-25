Costco's Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwich: Price, ingredients, availability, and all you need to know

Costco is serving a delicious treat this month, as new Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches started appearing in stores last week. Introduced under the chain's house label, Kirkland Signature, the new sandwiches feature eggs, smoked Applewood bacon, and melty cheese, all sandwiched tightly between spiral butter croissants.

Available at stores for over a week now, the new breakfast sandwiches are priced at over $15.99. Orders for the new frozen snack can be placed at the nearest participating location or through the retailer's website for store-pickup or doorstep delivery.

The new Kirkland Signature Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches come in 38.56 oz boxes (Image via Costco)

The Kirkland Signature Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches were first spotted last week in stores by popular Instagram page @whats_in_your_cart, who saw them at a store in the South San Francisco region. Reddit user @Plant-Based-5G also spotted them at the chain's store in Visalia, California last week. Fans will be able to find them at Costco warehouses nationwide.

Costco's home brand, Kirkland Signature, is often known for delivering exceptional food solutions and the Kirkland Signature Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches is their latest offering in line with that.

A convenient little snack for lazy days, the croissant breakfast sandwiches can be prepped in a couple of minutes, either with an air fryer or an oven. It includes everything - from smokey Applewood bacon to fluffy eggs and melty cheese, assembled neatly between two spiral butter croissants.

Available as item number 1748763, the Kirkland Signature Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches are packed in black and yellow boxes of 38.56 oz each.

The Kirkland Signature Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches are priced at over $15.99 (Image via @whats_in_your_cart / Instagram)

With an 8-count box of the pre-cooked breakfast sandwich available for $15.99, the individual cost for the sandwiches comes to less than $2. While it may not seem to be the best sandwich for the price, the convenience of the snack does seem to make it worthwhile for people who often miss out on breakfast due to time restraints early morning.

Fans must note that each sandwich in the box totals at over 390 calories.

Other nutritional values for each of the Frozen Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches include 75 milligrams of cholesterol, 760 milligrams of sodium, 33 grams of carbohydrates, 17 grams of protein, and 23 grams of total fat, which also includes 12 grams of saturated fat.