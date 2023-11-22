Costco Premade Thanksgiving Dinner Kit: Items, price, availability, and all you need to know

Festive feasts seem to have become a bit more efficient this year as Costco starts selling pre-made Thanksgiving dinner kits. Spotted in stores by the popular Instagram page @costcohotfinds, the festive dinner kits are perfect for feeding small families and gatherings of up to eight people.

Priced at over $36.19 or $3.99 per pound, the dinner kits feature all Thanksgiving essentials like Yukon gold mashed potatoes, a half turkey breast, herb stuffing, green beans, gravy, and cranberry sauce. Aimed at making the holiday meals less stressful for families, the Thanksgiving dinner kits can be availed of from all participating locations across the country.

The pre-made Thanksgiving dinner kits are available at participating locations for a limited time (Image via Costco)

Readers can get the new dinner kits either from the nearest store or through a pick-up or delivery order placed through the chain's app or website. It is not confirmed how long the pre-made Thanksgiving dinner kits will be available in the warehouses, hence, those looking forward to them should grab them at the earliest.

All you need to know about Costco's pre-made Thanksgiving dinner kits

If the guest list for the Thanksgiving feast is one of your worries this festive season, then cheer up, Costco has a gift for you. The Issaquah, Washington-based retail store chain is all set to woe your prepping worries away as the chain starts offering pre-made Thanksgiving dinner kits. Currently available at all participating stores across the country, the festive kits are aimed at making the holidays as enjoyable for the best chefs in our house as they are for the guests.

Loaded with the goodness of top-quality ingredients, the dinner kit comes with 'half of a seasoned and roasted Turkey breast, roasted veggies, soft Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, aromatic herb stuffing, poultry gravy, and a decadent cranberry sauce.' While the meal does not come with a dessert, fans can always grab one from the exhaustive range of pies and cakes at any participating Costco store.

The pre-made Thanksgiving dinner kits are good enough to feed up to eight people (Image via Costco Deals on Facebook)

As per the chain, the pre-made Thanksgiving dinner kits are enough to feed seven to eight people. However, folks feeling anxious about the same can always be on the safe side by buying extra. Pop these Thanksgiving dinner kits in the oven at the prescribed temperature, and you will be ready to serve a warm and satiating meal to your family and friends in no time. As mentioned earlier, the limited-time dinner kits can be availed of for over $3.99 per pound from the nearest warehouse.

Individuals who want to have more control over the feast can also consider Target's Thanksgiving essentials promotions. The limited-time promotion allows customers to get all Thanksgiving essentials, including 'Whole Frozen Turkey, Green Beans, Cream of Mushroom Soup, Russet Potatoes, Roasted Turkey Gravy, Turkey Stuffing Mix, and Jellied Cranberry', for as low as $25. The holiday feast essentials can be bought from the nearest Target store or through the chain's app or website.