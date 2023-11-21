Free Thanksgiving turkeys and dinners 2023: Locations, where to avail, and more 

Thanksgiving, a day that involves feasts and a good time with family, is often incomplete without turkey. While some families also prefer opting for ham or duck, turkey is one of the most popular options for a Thanksgiving meal. Farmers nationwide also put in their best efforts every year to raise millions of turkeys.

As per the National Turkey Federation reports, 210 million turkeys were raised for the 2023 holidays. Several retailers and non-profits have now decided to make the holidays even more joyous for customers by offering the Thanksgiving staple or dinner meals either for free or at massive discounts.

Several retailers and Non-profits have begun offering Thanksgiving turkey for free or at a discount (Image via Target)

Some of the major retailers that have already started offering the bird either at a discounted price or for free include - Acme, Albertsons, Fred Meyer, H-E-B, Shop Rite, and Weish Markets, among others. Mostly available at select locations, the Thanksgiving staple can be availed only for a limited time.

Where to get free Thanksgiving turkeys and meals

Non-profits and retailers nationwide are trying their best to make the holidays extra special for everyone by offering free or discounted Thanksgiving turkeys and dinner meals. Mostly available till November 23, the offers can be claimed by meeting the given requirements or by simply making an appointment or request.

Most of the stores offering the free Turkeys will also allow customers to forgo the freebie, which will be sent to food banks across the country.

Thanksgiving 2023 (Image via Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

The non-profits and retailers offering the Thanksgiving essentials this week include:

Operation Turkey Fort Worth - Residents of Tarrant County will be able to get up to 25 plates of Thanksgiving meals on Thursday after they put in a request at - https://www.operationturkey.com/meal-request-2023/. The meals will be delivered between 10 am and 2 pm local time on November 23 and will include veggies, pie, turkey, and a drink. Christian Community Assistance Fort Worth - Free Thanksgiving bags can be claimed between 9 am and 1 pm local time every Monday, Thursday, and Friday throughout November. Residents may have to make an appointment at 817-921-9622 and visit 1903 W. Bowie St., Fort Worth to claim the same. Albertsons - Participating stores across Alabama, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Oregon, and Texas will be offering a free turkey on purchases of either $75, $100, or $150. The minimum purchase limit may vary at different stores and must be met in a single transaction. Foodtown - Select Foodtown stores will be offering free turkeys to customers making a purchase of over $400. The deal is only available at participating locations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Fred Meyer - Customers can get a free turkey with a single purchase of items totaling over $150 at stores across Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. They can also get a $0.69 per pound deal for turkey on a minimum purchase of $50 or more. Giant - Customers can accumulate over 400 points by shopping as a Giant Choice Rewards program member to get either a free turkey, a Stouffers party-size entrée, or a tofurkey roast. The deal can be claimed in stores across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. H-E-B - Exclusive to outlets in Texas, customers can get a 12-pound turkey for free with the purchase of a H-E-B spiral ham. The deal can only be claimed till November 23. ShopRite - Individuals can shop with a Price Plus membership card until November 23 and get a free turkey or ham when they hit the $400 mark. The deal is applicable to locations across Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Weis Markets - Members using the Weis Rewards Card can redeem over 400 points for a free whole Turkey or get a $0.69 per pound deal for 200 points until November 23. Both deals are exclusive to stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. WinCo - Customers spending at least $125 between November 11 and November 23 in a single trip will get a whole Turkey for free. The offer is exclusive to locations in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

It is important to note that most of the Turkeys or the dinner meals being offered either for free or at a discounted price will only be available in limited numbers. Hence, individuals are advised to avail of them before the stores or non-profits run out of supplies.