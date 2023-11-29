Wendy's Pretzel Baconator: Price, ingredients, availability, and everything to know

Wendy's is reimagining its signature Baconator this season as the chain unveiled a new Pretzel Baconator. Inspired by the fan-favorite offering, the new item features flavorful ingredients like the chain's legendary smoked Applewood bacon, two fresh grilled beef patties, melted cheese slices, mayonnaise, and ketchup.

Offering a slight twist to the iconic Baconator, the new offering features two warm pretzel buns instead of premium buns. The new holiday special became available all across the United States on November 28. Priced at over $10.79 (excluding taxes), the Pretzel Baconator can be ordered at the nearest participating locations for a limited time only.

The Pretzel Baconator hit stores nationwide on November 28 (Image via Wendy’s)

The Ohio-based fast food chain announced the launch of the new Pretzel Baconator through a press release on November 28, with Lindsay Radkoski, the U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"Our fans' adoration for the pretzel bun inspired our newest twist on a Wendy's classic created for pretzel lovers and bacon fanatics alike."

Offering a quick brief about the new Pretzel Baconator, Radkoski added:

"This time of year, we know our customers crave satisfying, comfort food they can rely on – enter the Pretzel Baconator, a flavorful addition to our beloved Baconator lineup."

All you need to know about Wendy's Pretzel Baconator

Loved by fans all across the country, the Baconator is one of the most sold items on Wendy's menu. The popular hamburger has been the inspiration behind the launch of several other equally good options including - Baconator Fries, Son of the Baconator, and the Breakfast Baconator. The chain has now introduced an all-new limited-time Pretzel Baconator for fans of the original.

As the name suggests, the new offering swaps the regular premium buns for warm pretzel buns. Offering a burst of delicious flavors in every bite, the hamburger comes with savory grilled beef patties, melted American cheese, smoked Applewood bacon slices, and just the right amount of mayonnaise and ketchup.

The new Pretzel Baconator is priced at over $10.79 (Image via Wendy’s)

Priced at over $10.79, the Pretzel Baconator is available nationwide as a holiday special for a limited time. It is currently unclear how long the new Baconator will be on the menu.

Guests looking for something more filling can grab either of the small, medium, or large Wendy's Pretzel Baconator combos. The three combos that are priced at over $14.09, $15.09, and $15.89, respectively come with a side and drink of one's choice.

Taking the celebrations for the new Pretzel Baconator even further, the chain is introducing a limited-time Uber Eats promotion. The promotion that begins on November 29 will allow customers to enjoy the new Pretzel Baconator for free with all orders of $20 or more placed through Uber Eats.

It is to be noted that customers may have to add the Pretzel Baconator along with other items worth $20 or more to get it at a discounted price. The promotional offer is valid at all participating Wendy's locations across the United States until December 3. It is currently not confirmed how many times a customer can benefit from the offer during the promotional period.