McDonald’s McNugget Buddy Collectibles in collaboration with Kerwin Frost: Release Date, Price, and Other Items in the Meal Box

McDonald’s is getting ready to serve the nostalgic joy of McNugget Buddy Collectibles as the chain introduces the Kerwin Frost Box. As the name suggests, the latest Happy Meal Box is made in collaboration with an impeccable artist and a long-time fan of the fast food chain, DJ Kerwin Frost.

The new meals that are aimed at bringing the good old times back will send fans down memory lane with over six reimagined McNugget Buddy Collectibles, including Kerwin Frost, Don Bernice, Uptown Moe, Waffutu, BRRRICK, and Darla.

Set for a global launch next month, the Kerwin Frost Box will be available in several markets, including the United States, for a limited time. Just like the regular Happy Meal boxes, the Kerwin Frost Boxes will also start at over $6 and will include one of the McNugget Buddy Collectibles, a choice of a Big Mac or 10 Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries, and a drink of your choice.

The limited-time Kerwin Frost boxes will hit global stores next month on December 11 (Image via McDonald’s)

The chain introduced the new Kerwin Frost Happy Meal boxes through a joint press release on November 29, with Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's United States, saying:

“Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again. So, we're excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald’s memories to life through reimagined McD characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way.”

Talking about the collaboration and his experience with the fast food chain, Kerwin Frost commented:

“McDonald’s has been a great partner from day one, and they've truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.”

Kerwin Frost Happy Meal Boxes hit McDonald’s stores on December 11

McNugget Buddy Collectibles are coming back to McDonald’s stores globally, and this time they will be in a reimagined avatar thanks to Kerwin Frost. Following a long hiatus of over 25 years, the McNugget Buddy Collectibles are set to be included in Kerwin Frost Happy Meal boxes starting next month on December 11.

Exclusively available for a limited time, the Kerwin Forst Box presents a reimagined town called Frost Way, where residents take pride in living like who they truly are. The new collection, which encourages fans to express themselves to their best capabilities, takes inspiration from Kerwin's beliefs and childhood experiences of free expression.

The McNugget Buddy Collectibles encourage self-expression and the will to live like your own true self (Image via McDonald’s)

Taking the liberty to reimagine a nostalgic experience for us all, Kerwin Frost presents the following six McDonald’s McNugget Buddy Collectibles:

Kerwin Frost – An artist at his heart, Kerwin Frost is the Mayor of the magical town called Frost Way and is known for encouraging people to be their true selves. Don Bernice – An experienced and stern fashion designer, Don Bernice is the woman you look for when you need an outfit in Frost Way. Uptown Moe – The motivational uplifter and hero of the town, Uptown Moe is the guy who keeps away from nonsense but is always ready to help everyone. Waffutu – Grown up in Frost Way, Waffutu is known for turning frowns upside down and spreading a positive vibe wherever she goes. BRRRICK – An adventurous pal, BRRRICK's love language is puns, techno music, and trying out new things. Darla – A confident singer and a soft-spoken woman, Darla came to Frost Way in a bid to fulfill her dream of becoming the lead singer of "The Frostettos" band.

Apart from the new Kerwin Frost Box, the chain is also unveiling a new McDonald’s x Kerwin Frost merchandise collection. Available on kerwinfrost.com starting December 11, the merch collection will include a wide range of footwear, clothing, and more, themed around the McNugget Buddy collection.

The merch collection will also feature Kerwin's personal designs, along with other iconic vintage themes. Prices for the upcoming merch will be revealed as the web store launches officially next month.