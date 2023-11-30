Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Dates, Locations, Events, and Other Details Explored

The Coca-Cola Company kicked off its Christmas Truck Tour last week as the decorated trucks reached Glasgow.

The annual tour that started on November 24 is marked by festivities planned for over 17 different stops in and around the United Kingdom. From walk-ins to snow-filled baubles, family invites to winter wonderland snapshots, the celebrations this year are going to be even more dazzling than ever.

Usually lasting for more than a month, the Christmas Truck Tour will cover several locations including Glasgow, Edinburg, Gateshead, Leeds, Dublin, and Belfast among others. While most of the event will be free to attend, select locations like Dublin and Belfast will require entry tickets that will be sold on Eventbrite's website - https://www.eventbrite.ie. Priced at over €3.14 each, the tickets are limited to four per person.

The Christmas Truck Tour started on November 23 and will be going on for over a month (Image via Coca-Cola)

Making the celebrations extra special, the global soda brand has also partnered with the giving platform Neighbourly, to support local communities across the 17 cities that the Christmas Truck Tour will be passing through. Fans across the country can also join in the goodwill by donating online or through the QR codes available at the Truck Tour.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will stop at 17 locations

With the holiday season in full swing, it's finally time for Coca-Cola to kick off its Christmas Truck Tour. The annual tour that usually begins in November every year started last Friday and will be covering over 17 different locations in and around the United Kingdom. A must-experience event for fans of the global soda brand, the Truck Tour is popular among people of all ages and sees large number of crowds every year.

Spreading magic and festive cheer all along the way, the Christmas Truck Tour will include several fun activities for fans and their families, including a Ho-Ho-Hoop hut and the Coca-Cola Christmas Choir. The Ho-Ho-Hoop hut will allow fans to participate in fun games and win exciting rewards like Christmas tree decorations, meal-inspired rewards, and much more. The Christmas Choir, on the other hand, is guaranteed to amuse guests with beautiful sets of carols.

The Christmas Truck Tour is marked with festivities and exciting events (Image via Coca-Cola)

As the Christmas Truck Tour continues, here are the confirmed locations where fans can join in on the festivities:

Glasgow (November 24, 2023, Friday) - Silverburn Shopping Centre, Barrhead Rd, G53 6AG Fort Kinnaird (November 25, 2023, Saturday) - 32 Fleming House, Newcraighall, Edinburgh EH15 3RD Metro Centre (November 26, 2023, Sunday) - St. Micheals Way, Metrocentre, Gateshead NE11 9Y White Rose (November 30, 2023, Thursday) - Dewsbury Rd, Leeds LS11 8LU Dublin (Till December 3, 2023, Sunday) - RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin Belfast (Till December 8, 2023, Friday) - Titanic Slipway, Belfast

As of now, the other locations where the truck will be stopping have not been revealed by The Coca-Cola Company. When asked about the same by a fan, the brand's social media team said that their festive teams were working hard to make the tour this year even more dazzling and that they would hate to spill the secrets.

While the brand continues to keep its lips closed, we can take a look at the stop locations from the 2022 tour to take some rough guesses for this year. Last year, the Christmas Trucks stopped at more than a dozen locations, including - Kent, Beckton, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Bristol, Bradford, Cardiff, Leeds, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Sheffield, Leeds, Watford, Baldock, East Leake, and Edinburgh.