Are the new McDonald’s Coca-Cola Color Changing cups available only in one country? Containers in six different colors go viral

McDonald’s fans in several parts of the world were left sulking this week as pictures of new the Coca-Cola Color Changing cups started making rounds on the internet.

Being widely shared on platforms like Tiktok, the new cold cups feature a simple glass-like design and sport solid white colors. But, as soon as the drinks get poured, the magic begins to unfold and the cups start changing their color.

Exclusively available in Phillipines, the limited-edition color-changing cups were introduced last week and are available under the limited-time promotional offer running until November 30.

The new McDonald’s Coca-Cola Color Changing Cups are avaialble in six exclusive colors (Image via the user @forrrdi on Tiktok)

Available in six exclusive colors, yellow, teal, red, green, pink, and charcoal, the Coca-Cola Color Changing Cups may not be available for purchase anywhere else.

Although there have been rumors about the cups being introduced in other regions like the UK and US at a later date, nothing seems to have been confirmed yet. McD stores in the two regions also don't seem to be running any similar merchandise deals or promotions as of now.

McDonald’s Coca-Cola Color Changing Cups are exclusive to Phillipines

Region specific food items and merch often leave global fans anxious as they are very less likely to be available to them. A similar instance was seen this week when videos and images of Coca-Cola Color Changing cups started to go viral on the internet.

Introduced by McDonald’s Phillipines last week, the cold cups offer a refreshing surprise to fans and collectors in the country this Holiday season. Available under an annual promotion, the limited-edition merchandise can be claimed nationwide between November 24 and November 30.

Claiming the trendy cups is as simple as placing an order for a medium or large meal with Coca-Cola Drinks and fries at any participating store. However, there seems to be an extra catch as the customers must pay an additional amount of ₱h59 to be able to grab one of the six color changing cups.

The new Coca-Cola Color Changing Cups can be availed in stores between November 24 and November 30 (Image via McDonald’s Phillipines)

Putting the rumors aside, there seems to be no way to get the Coca-Cola Color Changing Cups anywhere outside the Phillipines. Even reselling websites like eBay don't seem to be helping much as the cups are not available for purchase there.

However, those who don't feel like missing out on the McDonald’s cups can still try asking their friends or colleagues in and around the Phillipines to see if they could get at least one or more of the limited-edition Coca-Cola Color Changing Cups for them.

Fans who simply want to get their hands on a color-changing cup can consider looking through the options from other popular brands including Starbucks.

This is not the first time that McDonald’s Phillipines has introduced Coca-Cola themed cups. Back in 2021, the chain also introduced six aluminium cups. Available under a holiday promotion, the cups featured metallic colors of red, yellow, blue, green, pink and purple.

While those cups were not color-changing, they featured a sleek design that reminded fans of the classic Coca-Cola glasses.