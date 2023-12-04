Burger King free food throughout December: Items, How to Avail, and All You Need to Know

Burger King is spreading the joy of festivities as the franchise announced a month-long of free food deals. The one-month-long promotion, "Tis' the Cheeson," began on December 1 and will be going on throughout the year. Offering limited-time digital-only deals to fans across the United States, the promotion is aimed at wrapping up 2023 with a blast.

From free food and drinks to $0 deliveries, the launch of holiday-themed merchandise, and much more, fans are guaranteed to have a rewarding experience almost every single day of December. With most of the promotional deals and discounts limited to the BK Reward Program members, fans are best advised to sign up for it through the chain's app or website.

The "Tis' the Cheeson" deals and discounts can be availed starting December 1 (Image via Burger King)

Similar to other fast food chains, the Burger King Reward program allows members to earn Crowns (reward points) on every purchase made through the app or website. The points can later be redeemed for several perks including free food, discounts, and even limited-edition merchandise.

All you need to know about Burger King's "Tis' the Cheeson" Deals and Discounts

The festivities are going on for a whole month at Burger King as it welcomes fans to enjoy free food and drinks with the new "Tis' the Cheeson" promotions. Ranging from Whoppers to Fries, Drinks to Chicken Sandwiches, Hot Coffee, and more, the freebies can be enjoyed as early as December 1 and will be claimable at all participating restaurants till December 30.

Wondering why December 31 is not there? We did too, but it seems that the chain may stay closed on the last day of the year. Moving further, fans will be able to enjoy the limited-time deals through one-day exclusive deals that they can find in the offer section on the BK app or website.

Limited to the reward program members, the deals can be easily claimed by placing a qualifying order and applying the deal for the respective day. It is to be noted that the offers refresh every day so the deals won't carry forward and must be claimed on the same day.

The limited-time deals can be claimed nationwide till December 30 (Image via Burger King)

Ready to dive into a month-long of savings? Here's what the limited-time promotion has to offer:

December 1 - Get a free Cheeseburger with orders of $1 or more December 2 - Launch of Burger King Ugly Sweater, BK Ornaments, and Flame-Grilled Stockings December 3 - All purchases of $5 or more get free delivery December 4 - Celebrate the Whopper's Birthday with 66 Bonus Crowns December 5 - Snag 50 Bonus Crowns with any purchase December 6 - Grab a $3 Whopper December 7 - Enjoy digital-only Melt Meals December 8 - Get a free Whopper Junior with minimum orders of $1 December 9 - Launch of the Burger King Cozycore Hoodie and Plufl - the human-dog bed - BK edition December 10 - $0 Delivery charges on orders valued at $5 or more December 11 - Orders valued at $1 or more can grab a Croissan'wich for $0.01 December 12 - Enjoy a free serving of either Mozz Sticks or 4-piece Cheesy Tots only for 250 Crowns December 13 - Your favorite Whoppers for $3 December 14 - Enjoy any size of Fountain drinks only for $1 December 15 - Free serving of 4-piece Cheesy Tots with orders valued at $1 or more December 16 - Launch of the Burger King Whopper Pillow and Whopper Ugly Sweater December 17 - All orders valued $5 and more get free delivery December 18 - Enjoy a free SM Hot Coffee with a minimum order value of $1 December 19 - Double the Crowns with all orders December 20 - Enjoy your favorite Whoppers for $3 December 21 - Buy One Get One free on all Dr. Pepper drinks December 22 - Get a free King Jr. Meal with all orders valued $10 or more December 23 - Launch of the limited-edition Flavor Stripes Beanie and Cheeson Scarf December 24 - All purchases of $5 or more enjoy free delivery December 25 - 50 Bonus Crowns for all Reward Program members December 26 - Snag a free serving of Hashbropwns, Fries, or Onion Rings for 140 Crowns December 27 - Enjoy a $3 Whopper Wednesday December 28 - All digital exclusive Melt meals reward you 2 times the crowns December 29 - Get a free Original Chicken Sandwich with the minimum order value of $1 December 30 - Grab a free Bacon Cheeseburger with a minimum order of $1

Making things even more fun, the chain is bringing back two fan favorites - Cheesy Tots and BK Melts. Fans across the country can enjoy the returning favorites starting as early as December 7.

Starting at over $4 (excluding taxes), the returning offerings will be available on the menu for a limited time and can be ordered at the nearest participating Burger King restaurant or through the BK app or website for pick-up or deliveries.