Subway offers Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookies for National Cookie Day: Date, Locations, and All You Need to Know

Subway is all set for National Cookie Day as the chain announces a free footlong chocolate chip cookie deal. The deal that celebrates the love we all have for cookies will kick off this Monday as the chain transforms at least four locations in Miami, New York, Dallas, and Chicago into Cookieway pop-ups. Fans visiting the four locations will be welcome to enjoy the yet-to-launch footlong chocolate chip cookie for free.

As one may expect, the one-day exclusive deal comes with a slight catch, as guests will have to purchase a footlong sub sandwich to be eligible to snag the free footlong cookie. The limited-time deal can only be availed through in-store orders placed at the participating location between 1 pm and 6 pm exclusively on National Cookie Day, December 4.

The free footlong cookie will only be available on National Cookie Day, December 4 (Image via Subway)

The chain unveiled the free footlong chocolate chip cookie deal through a press release on November 29, with Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation, Subway, quoting:

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu."

Sharing a sneak peek into what fans can expect from the yet-to-launch footlong cookie, Paul Fabre added:

"At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."

All you need to know about Subway's free Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookie Deal

While Subway may be popular for its savory sub sandwiches, the chain is equally known for its sweet and decadent cookies. Being one of the largest fresh cookie sellers in the country, the Miami-based chain has decided to give back some of the love this National Cookie Day in the form of free footlong Chocolate chip cookies.

Though they may not be available for free, fans will still be able to snag them with the purchase of any footlong sandwich at the Cookieway popups this Monday, December 4. To claim the free cookie, guests only need to place a qualifying order in-store, and they will be served both their footlong sub sandwich and a gooey-hot footlong cookie right away.

The free footlong cookie can be availed with the order of any footlong sub sandwich (Image via Subway)

The one-day exclusive deal can be claimed at the following pop-ups between 1 pm and 6 pm next week:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605 Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202 Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140 New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

Fans who can't make it to the aforementioned stores next week will still be able to enjoy some free cookies by purchasing any footlong or six-inch sub. The freebie is exclusively available to the MVP Rewards members and can be availed at all participating stores for a limited time.

For anyone wondering, the Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookie is set to join Subway's menu as a permanent offering starting in early 2024.