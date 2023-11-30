Kraft Heinz introduces plant-based Mac & Cheese: Flavors, Prices, Availability, and More

Kraft Heinz is taking a major step towards plant-based food as the brand introduces new Mac and cheese options. Produced in collaboration with the popular plant-based food company, 'NotCo,' the new meals will be sold as “Kraft NotMac&Cheese.”

Unlike regular Kraft products, it will be exclusively available under the newly created joint venture of 'The Kraft Heinz Not Company.'

Aimed at people who can't enjoy their favorite cheesy treat due to dietary restrictions and other reasons, the new plant-based option is set to hit stores nationwide in the beginning of 2024.

Available in two exclusive flavors, Original and White Cheddar, the plant-based Mac & Cheese is priced at over $3.49 per box and will be sold at major retailers across the United States.

The plant-based mac & cheese is set to hit stores by 2024 (Image via Kraft)

The brand announced the launch of the plant-based Mac & Cheese meals through a press release on November 29, with Lucho Lopez-May, Chief Executive Officer, The Kraft Heinz Not Company, quoting:

“The Kraft H. Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits.”

Offering a quick brief about what fans can expect from the joint venture, the CEO added:

“NotCo brings its revolutionary AI technology that has a proven track record in creating mouthwatering plant-based foods to KRAFT – the beloved mac & cheese brand that sells over a million boxes every day.”

Kraft Heinz's plant-based Mac & Cheese hits stores next year

Kraft Heinz is looking forward to another portfolio expansion as the brand unveils new plant-based Mac and cheese options. Available under the 'Kraft NotMac&Cheese' banner, the vegan meals are made by following the signature Kraft recipes for a satiating experience.

However, instead of using regular Kraft Cheeses, the NotMac&Cheese options are made with a plant-based alternative without making compromises on the authentic flavors.

Created by bringing together the best of both Kraft and NotCo, the NotMac&Cheese delivers a comforting and creamy meal experience without any dairy. Priced at over $3.49 for a box, the vegan options will be exclusively sold in Original and White Cheddar flavors through major retailers nationwide.

While the new NotMac&Cheese has already started rolling out to stores, a nationwide availability can only be expected by early 2024.

The NotMac&Cheese comes in White Cheddar and Original flavors (Image via Kraft Heinz)

Fans looking forward to other plant-based options produced by Kraft can look forward to items like NotMayo and KRAFT NotCheese Slices.

Available at retailers nationwide, the vegan options are perfect for those who are lactose intolerant, may have an allergy, or are just trying to follow a vegan diet.