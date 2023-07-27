Philadelphia Cream Cheese Plant-Based Spreads: Where to buy, varieties, and all you need to know

Philadelphia®, the 150-year-old cream cheese brand, is taking the world by storm as it unveils its new line of Plant-Based Spreads. Available in three exclusive variants - Original, Chives & Onion, and Strawberry - the new non-dairy spreads are hitting stores across the country starting this month.

Starting at $7.99, the three plant-based spreads can be purchased from major retailers and grocery stores nationwide. Some of the popular stores, including Target, Safeway, and Andronico's Community Markets, already have the new plant-based spreads up for sale, both online and in-store.

The chain announced the launch of the new Non-Dairy Plant-Based Spreads through a press release on July 25, with Keenan White, Senior Brand Manager, Philadelphia, at the Kraft Heinz Company, quoting:

“To be the first mainstream cream cheese brand launching a plant-based spread option with widespread accessibility across the U.S. is an important milestone for Philadelphia and our fans.”

Briefing fans about the endless possibilities of food pairings with the new spreads, Keenan added:

“Whether on their morning bagel, a veggie pairing for lunch or a delicious dip creation for snack time, we are proud to provide consumers with a delicious product that fits their lifestyle.”

Offering a creamy texture and a multi-dimensional taste profile, the new Plant-Based Cream Cheese Spreads go perfectly with all sorts of sweet or savory foods of your choice. Free from dairy, gluten, and lactose, the new Plant-Based spreads boast an ingredient list that only includes plant-based quality ingredients.

Kraft Heinz is aimed at bringing the best of plant-based offerings to the breakfast, lunch, and dinner tables of its customers through its Philadelphia Plant-Based Offerings. Featuring an ingredient list that stays completely untouched by gluten, lactose, and dairy, the brand's plant-based range has seen tremendous demand from customers across the country.

Test runs of the plant-based spread conducted last year in the Southeast regions of the United States indicated that over 70 percent of the customers found the plant-based cream cheese spread products to far exceed their expectations about plant-based foods. As such, with the demand for dairy-free alternatives increasing every passing week, plant-based offerings are guaranteed to see a great increase in demand and consumption.